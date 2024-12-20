Elder Tony McDowell’s Newly Released “He’s My Father” is an Inspiring Collection of Faith-Filled Poetry
“He’s My Father” from Christian Faith Publishing author Elder Tony McDowell is an evocative collection of poems that explores themes of faith, resilience, and spiritual growth, offering readers heartfelt reflections on life’s challenges and the abiding love of God.
Arlington, TN, December 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “He’s My Father”: an inspiring collection of faith-driven poetry that encourages perseverance and spiritual reflection. “He’s My Father” is the creation of published author, Elder Tony McDowell, a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who has worked for the US Postal Service for over thirty years.
McDowell shares, “This book, I feel, helps you to weather some of the storms of life, whether it be mental or emotional. God sends an inspired word through preaching, poetry, his written Word, or a song to help us to hold onto faith until the storms pass and light shines out of the darkness. Be blessed and hold on. He’s coming!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elder Tony McDowell’s new book features a poignant journey of faith through poetry, with powerful themes including hope, redemption, and God’s enduring love. Each poem serves as a source of encouragement, reflecting the author’s deep spiritual roots and his desire to uplift readers.
Consumers can purchase “He’s My Father” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “He’s My Father”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
