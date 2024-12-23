Henry Leon McNeil’s Newly Released “The Corporate Color Plan” is a Thought-Provoking Guide to Navigating Corporate Racial Dynamics
“The Corporate Color Plan” from Christian Faith Publishing author Henry Leon McNeil is an insightful exploration of racial challenges and strategies for success within corporate America, offering guidance for minorities navigating white-collar workplaces.
Akron, OH, December 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Corporate Color Plan”, an eye-opening and practical resource designed to shed light on the subtle yet impactful racial dynamics in corporate America, is the creation of published author, Henry Leon McNeil.
McNeil shares, “When writing The Corporate Color Plan, McNeil had in mind to provide a resource to help various minorities and other similarly situated individuals understand how to navigate successfully through the snares and cares that are prevalent in white-collar corporate America, such individuals who have not known or had any affiliation with anyone in the corporate workplace and, consequently, would not know what to expect and how to handle what they would encounter in this type of working environment.
This writing is designed to focus on providing objective insight to the victims and the perpetrators of corporate racial injustice, which has been routinely overlooked and therefore made even more troublesome, because in the human existence, when trouble arises and is overlooked, it grows and becomes even more worrisome.
It is McNeil’s hope that information within this book will reveal or peel back layers of falsehood about how race was dealt with during the 1960s through the 1990s, and no doubt, some of it, although very subtle, is still in practice today.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Henry Leon McNeil’s new book is an informative and empowering guide, encouraging both personal and systemic change within professional environments by acknowledging and addressing the realities of racial biases.
Consumers can purchase “The Corporate Color Plan” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Corporate Color Plan”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
McNeil shares, “When writing The Corporate Color Plan, McNeil had in mind to provide a resource to help various minorities and other similarly situated individuals understand how to navigate successfully through the snares and cares that are prevalent in white-collar corporate America, such individuals who have not known or had any affiliation with anyone in the corporate workplace and, consequently, would not know what to expect and how to handle what they would encounter in this type of working environment.
This writing is designed to focus on providing objective insight to the victims and the perpetrators of corporate racial injustice, which has been routinely overlooked and therefore made even more troublesome, because in the human existence, when trouble arises and is overlooked, it grows and becomes even more worrisome.
It is McNeil’s hope that information within this book will reveal or peel back layers of falsehood about how race was dealt with during the 1960s through the 1990s, and no doubt, some of it, although very subtle, is still in practice today.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Henry Leon McNeil’s new book is an informative and empowering guide, encouraging both personal and systemic change within professional environments by acknowledging and addressing the realities of racial biases.
Consumers can purchase “The Corporate Color Plan” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Corporate Color Plan”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories