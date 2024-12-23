Demariah Chess’s Newly Released “Sounds of Creation” is an Engaging Exploration of God's Love Through Nature for Young Readers
“Sounds of Creation” from Christian Faith Publishing author Demariah Chess is a delightful journey that encourages children to discover and appreciate the beauty of God's creation through the sounds of nature and the lessons they teach.
Loogootee, IN, December 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Sounds of Creation”: a charming celebration of nature's beauty and its connection to faith, is the creation of published author, Demariah Chess.
Demi is a steadfast follower of Christ whose biggest passion is sharing the love of God with all those around her and helping equip them with the knowledge of Christ. Her greatest joy is to pour into the lives of her husband and children by serving faithfully in her home. She homeschools their three children and delights in sharing her love for the outdoors, gardening, and singing worship songs with them as they learn and grow together. She serves in the children’s ministry and on the worship and encouragement teams in her church. Her other passions include herbalism, nutrition, and health and wellness.
Chess shares, “If you listen closely
To God’s many creatures
You’ll soon understand
God’s numerous features”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Demariah Chess’s new book offers children an inspiring perspective on how the sounds of creation reflect God's love and character, encouraging them to engage with nature and deepen their faith.
Consumers can purchase “Sounds of Creation” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sounds of Creation”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Demi is a steadfast follower of Christ whose biggest passion is sharing the love of God with all those around her and helping equip them with the knowledge of Christ. Her greatest joy is to pour into the lives of her husband and children by serving faithfully in her home. She homeschools their three children and delights in sharing her love for the outdoors, gardening, and singing worship songs with them as they learn and grow together. She serves in the children’s ministry and on the worship and encouragement teams in her church. Her other passions include herbalism, nutrition, and health and wellness.
Chess shares, “If you listen closely
To God’s many creatures
You’ll soon understand
God’s numerous features”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Demariah Chess’s new book offers children an inspiring perspective on how the sounds of creation reflect God's love and character, encouraging them to engage with nature and deepen their faith.
Consumers can purchase “Sounds of Creation” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sounds of Creation”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories