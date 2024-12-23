Marilyn D. Alcorn’s Newly Released “U Turn to Paradise” is an Inspiring Guide to Spiritual Renewal
“U Turn to Paradise: The Day-by-Day-by-All-Day Journey to Achieve a Lifetime Destiny” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marilyn D. Alcorn is a motivational spiritual guide that offers readers a roadmap for overcoming life's challenges through faith, prayer, and personal testimony. It emphasizes the importance of repentance and living a holy life to achieve one's divine destiny.
Rancho Cordova, CA, December 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “U Turn to Paradise: The Day-by-Day-by-All-Day Journey to Achieve a Lifetime Destiny”, a transformative exploration of faith and divine purpose, is the creation of published author, Marilyn D. Alcorn.
Alcorn shares, “U-Turn to Paradise provides the reader with a figurative treasure map that is oftentimes described in literal terms. Revealed in the stories that are retold is a how-to-get-to-heaven-from-here-to-there book. Testimonials from believers provide statements of miraculous deliveries, which also define their level of Christian faith and express how ordinary people overcome day-to-day struggles and relationship dramas through the power of prayer, praise, and living holy to the glory of GOD. Through the reading of their testimonies, one may find out how to do the same in one’s life—that is, make a “U-turn to paradise.” We see how they, through the power of the HOLY SPIRIT, established true Christian boundaries and practical worship in the name of Jesus Christ in a world that has become more and more accepting of evil with each passing day!
Other testimonials are gleaned from the lives of biblical figures. In these stories, Marilyn reveals how these inspired men of GOD struggled to either regain their spiritual compass or were determined to help others to discover the blessings and the practical benefits of making their “U-turn to paradise.” She uses the retelling of these testimonials to showcase how-to examples, even algorithms, of how one who is living in today’s 2012, 2013, and 2014 generation and beyond can follow the narrow path IN THE WAY that JESUS of Nazareth went to return to the great GOD in heaven!
You will also learn that you must be spiritually fit—that is, “U” must repent of your sins and ask GOD for HIS unfailing mercy to be cleansed of all unrighteousness!
At the writing of the second edition, GOD has blessed her to reside in Rancho Cordova, California, a city located just east of Sacramento, the state capital!
In closing, she prays in the HOLY name of JESUS is that may it grow fervently, your desire to serve HIM, HE WHO can hold you blameless before GOD (2 Peter 3.14), “IN SPIRIT AND IN TRUTH” (John 4:24) day by day by all day; may you purpose in your heart in these evil-filled days to be with the LORD JESUS Christ; and may you answer the divine call of your shepherd and your King to be a member of HIS remnant church and thus return unto HIM to live in paradise (Psalm 23:1; Revelation 2:7)!
A-M-E-N! A-M-E-N! A-L-L-E-L-U-I-A”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marilyn D. Alcorn’s new book offers an encouraging message of hope, faith, and the possibility of spiritual rebirth for anyone seeking a deeper connection with God.
Consumers can purchase “U Turn to Paradise: The Day-by-Day-by-All-Day Journey to Achieve a Lifetime Destiny” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “U Turn to Paradise: The Day-by-Day-by-All-Day Journey to Achieve a Lifetime Destiny”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Alcorn shares, “U-Turn to Paradise provides the reader with a figurative treasure map that is oftentimes described in literal terms. Revealed in the stories that are retold is a how-to-get-to-heaven-from-here-to-there book. Testimonials from believers provide statements of miraculous deliveries, which also define their level of Christian faith and express how ordinary people overcome day-to-day struggles and relationship dramas through the power of prayer, praise, and living holy to the glory of GOD. Through the reading of their testimonies, one may find out how to do the same in one’s life—that is, make a “U-turn to paradise.” We see how they, through the power of the HOLY SPIRIT, established true Christian boundaries and practical worship in the name of Jesus Christ in a world that has become more and more accepting of evil with each passing day!
Other testimonials are gleaned from the lives of biblical figures. In these stories, Marilyn reveals how these inspired men of GOD struggled to either regain their spiritual compass or were determined to help others to discover the blessings and the practical benefits of making their “U-turn to paradise.” She uses the retelling of these testimonials to showcase how-to examples, even algorithms, of how one who is living in today’s 2012, 2013, and 2014 generation and beyond can follow the narrow path IN THE WAY that JESUS of Nazareth went to return to the great GOD in heaven!
You will also learn that you must be spiritually fit—that is, “U” must repent of your sins and ask GOD for HIS unfailing mercy to be cleansed of all unrighteousness!
At the writing of the second edition, GOD has blessed her to reside in Rancho Cordova, California, a city located just east of Sacramento, the state capital!
In closing, she prays in the HOLY name of JESUS is that may it grow fervently, your desire to serve HIM, HE WHO can hold you blameless before GOD (2 Peter 3.14), “IN SPIRIT AND IN TRUTH” (John 4:24) day by day by all day; may you purpose in your heart in these evil-filled days to be with the LORD JESUS Christ; and may you answer the divine call of your shepherd and your King to be a member of HIS remnant church and thus return unto HIM to live in paradise (Psalm 23:1; Revelation 2:7)!
A-M-E-N! A-M-E-N! A-L-L-E-L-U-I-A”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marilyn D. Alcorn’s new book offers an encouraging message of hope, faith, and the possibility of spiritual rebirth for anyone seeking a deeper connection with God.
Consumers can purchase “U Turn to Paradise: The Day-by-Day-by-All-Day Journey to Achieve a Lifetime Destiny” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “U Turn to Paradise: The Day-by-Day-by-All-Day Journey to Achieve a Lifetime Destiny”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories