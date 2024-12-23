Marilyn D. Alcorn’s Newly Released “U Turn to Paradise” is an Inspiring Guide to Spiritual Renewal

“U Turn to Paradise: The Day-by-Day-by-All-Day Journey to Achieve a Lifetime Destiny” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marilyn D. Alcorn is a motivational spiritual guide that offers readers a roadmap for overcoming life's challenges through faith, prayer, and personal testimony. It emphasizes the importance of repentance and living a holy life to achieve one's divine destiny.