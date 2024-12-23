Fairy Hackerd’s Newly Released “The Cabbage Leaf Fairies” is a Charming and Imaginative Fairy Tale for Readers of All Ages
“The Cabbage Leaf Fairies” from Christian Faith Publishing author Fairy Hackerd is an enchanting story about a group of resourceful fairies who solve their winter troubles by discovering a unique solution to keep warm. With themes of creativity, teamwork, and the magic of nature, this delightful tale invites readers into a whimsical world of oak tree fairies.
New York, NY, December 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Cabbage Leaf Fairies”: a heartwarming and inventive fairy tale that transports readers into the magical world of the oak tree fairies. “The Cabbage Leaf Fairies” is the creation of published author, Fairy Hackerd, an eighty-four-year-old author who lives on a farm with her dog Poppy and her cats: Pepper, Bonnie, Micky, Buffy, Gabby, and B. J. She is a fairy that loves cats, while most do not. She retired from Frito-Lay and National Homes. She has two children—Dawn and Martin—who are married to Mike and Lorina, respectively. She is a member of Delphi Christian Church; and in the past, she has been a Sunday-school teacher, a church-camp counselor, a youth-group leader, a playwright, a director, a Samaritan’s Purse coordinator, and a choir and Christian Women Fellowship member. Outside of the church, she has been a 4-H leader, a Cub Scout den mother, a traveler of the US, and a farmer raising and selling mums, apples, strawberries, pumpkins, and gourds. Nowadays she lives a quiet life. She enjoys being outdoors with her pets, raising tomatoes, cooking for and visits from her family, surfing the Web, and watching the old classic TV shows. Although Fairy has spent a lifetime writing programs, plays, poems, and stories, this is her first publication.
Fairy passed away before publication, but her pets and fairies are being well taken care of by the family.
Fairy Hackerd shares, “The oak tree fairies have wonderful summers. The fairies fly here and there, singing and picking flowers to wear in their hair. They talk to the rabbits that live in a burrow by the hollow log. They sit on the lily pads and watch the fish. They also dance and laugh. They do all the things that fairies like to do. They only have one problem. The leaves that they use year after year to cover themselves up with during the winter would dry up and crumble, leaving them shivering.
What are they going to do? Read and see how these clever fairies solve their winter woes”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Fairy Hackerd’s new book is a delightful, creative story filled with adventure, humor, and valuable life lessons about perseverance, friendship, and resourcefulness.
Consumers can purchase “The Cabbage Leaf Fairies” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Cabbage Leaf Fairies”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
