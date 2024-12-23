Jessica Wright’s Newly Released “Super Cooper” is a Heartwarming Story Promoting Inclusivity and Understanding for Children with Autism
“Super Cooper” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jessica Wright is a touching children’s book that encourages empathy, inclusivity, and friendship by showcasing the experiences of a young boy with autism.
Millsap, TX, December 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Super Cooper”: a heartwarming and educational children’s story. “Super Cooper” is the creation of published author, Jessica Wright, a mom of three boys. She wants the world to accept all forms of differences. Cooper, her youngest, is autistic. She wants all children to be aware of this and friend all types of children even if they are different.
Wright shares, “"Super Cooper" is a heartwarming children's book about a special boy named Cooper, who is autistic and sometimes finds it hard to make friends. Through Cooper's story, readers learn about his unique qualities and how he might respond to different situations. The book aims to foster understanding and empathy, showing children that it's okay to be friends with someone who has differences, like autism. By highlighting Cooper’s strengths and challenges, the story encourages inclusivity and celebrates the beauty of diverse friendships.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jessica Wright’s new book is an inspiring tale designed to help children understand and accept differences in others. It emphasizes the importance of kindness and inclusion, creating a safe space for all children to be themselves.
Consumers can purchase “Super Cooper” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Super Cooper”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
