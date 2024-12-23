John Roubik’s Newly Released “Mathematical Physics: New Concepts” Challenges Conventional Physics Perspectives
“Mathematical Physics: New Concepts” from Christian Faith Publishing author John Roubik explores groundbreaking ideas in physics, encouraging readers to question established theories and embrace a more self-guided approach to understanding the universe.
Tarpon Springs, FL, December 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Mathematical Physics: New Concepts”: Is an insightful work that examines foundational ideas in physics through a fresh lens. “Mathematical Physics: New Concepts” is the creation of published author, John Roubik, who has an electronic engineering degree with an extensive background in electronic equipment design. Employed by General Electric as a quality assurance equipment designer, he supported GE’s multiple product test equipment needs and those of its customer, the Sandia National Laboratories. The provided equipment designs required a broad knowledge of mechanical and electronic technology as well as a mathematical analysis capability. The designed equipment was required to meet stringent operating personnel safety standards as well as assured fail-safe design. Eventually, the author was promoted to the position of manager of the quality test equipment group. The author is endowed with a need to know why as well as a distrust of what is considered common knowledge in the realm of physics.
Roubik shares, “My books are a compiled history of the evolution of my thought processes relative to physics. The thoughts are presented to help you to teach yourself physics, independent of modern-day inculcation. Only you have that capability. You may find yourself refuting modern-day pseudophysics. The books should be read more like a novel than a text.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John Roubik’s new book encourages readers to delve beyond the surface of contemporary physics, blending historical analysis with innovative theories that foster an independent learning experience.
