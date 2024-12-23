Jimmy Bright’s Newly Released “Jane and the Trumpet Train” is a Profound Spiritual Journey of Faith and Reflection
“Jane and the Trumpet Train” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jimmy Bright is an inspiring allegory that explores themes of faith, spiritual resilience, and devotion, following Jane as she reflects on the Creator’s love and awaits a divine reunion.
Big Pool, MD, December 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Jane and the Trumpet Train”: a thought-provoking and spiritually rich juvenile fiction. “Jane and the Trumpet Train” is the creation of published author, Jimmy Bright, a dedicated husband and a graduate of Athens State University with BS degrees in accounting and computer science. Mr. Bright has worked for over forty-five years in engineering, real estate investment, and agriculture.
Bright shares, “This story is about a fair lady named Jane. Jane spends her days in thoughtful meditation of the Creator and His loving devotion to His children. Jane’s world is one of beauty and tranquility. She bears the mantle of prayer and daily devotional studies. The world around Jane is one of beauty and excitement. She awaits the sound of the Seventh Trump and the reunion with the Master. Through the eyes of Jane, she is a witness to the state of the world and the need for the Savior’s return. Outside of Jane’s covering, the fallen state of creation is clearly evident to all of those with eyes to see and ears to hear.
Jane’s countenance is fair. Her inner strength and will are protected by the Master. Jane possesses seven pillars of wisdom and strength. One of the seven hidden pillars of Jane’s physical and spiritual strength is revealed in the pages of this book. Jane focuses her view of the world around the instructions provided by God. In so doing, she is able to navigate the bittersweet comparison of what the world thinks will profit a person, in contrast to what the Master has determined to be in our best interest. For Jane, alignment of the Lord’s instructions with the keys of David ultimately results in a peace and contentment unparalleled by the pleasure offered by the world and its temptation. Eventually, the final Seventh Trump will sound, and each knee will bow, and every tongue will confess, “Yeshua, He is Lord!””
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jimmy Bright’s new book is a poetic reminder of faith’s power and the spiritual fulfillment found in devotion to God’s word.
Consumers can purchase “Jane and the Trumpet Train” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Jane and the Trumpet Train”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
