Robbie Kesselring’s Newly Released “Evil Seed: Book 3” is a Gripping Tale of Power, Conflict, and Spiritual Realms
“Evil Seed: Book 3” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robbie Kesselring is a thrilling continuation of a sci-fi saga exploring the complex interplay of human ambition, spiritual battles, and the fate of an advanced city in space.
Chandler, AZ, December 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Evil Seed: Book 3”, a thrilling tale of unexpected discoveries and determination, is the creation of published author, Robbie Kesselring.
Kesselring shares, “The City in Space, Purgatory, is still at odds with Earth. This idyllic dwelling has advanced in notoriety among those who grow tired of an overcrowded planet. Others would like to obtain control of Purgatory and exploit it for financial gain. Meanwhile, a powerful minority of people on Earth seek to dominate the masses through any means possible. Resnick Clayborn attempts to stem the onslaught of creatures in the heavenly realm as well as masterminds on Earth in order to protect the dominion of the City in Space.
Other books by Robb Kesselring
Book 1 - Purgatory
Book 2 - The Garden of Neom”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robbie Kesselring’s new book delivers a captivating mix of science fiction and spiritual reflection, challenging readers to ponder the moral and ethical dilemmas facing humanity in the pursuit of power and control.
Consumers can purchase “Evil Seed: Book 3” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Evil Seed: Book 3”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Kesselring shares, “The City in Space, Purgatory, is still at odds with Earth. This idyllic dwelling has advanced in notoriety among those who grow tired of an overcrowded planet. Others would like to obtain control of Purgatory and exploit it for financial gain. Meanwhile, a powerful minority of people on Earth seek to dominate the masses through any means possible. Resnick Clayborn attempts to stem the onslaught of creatures in the heavenly realm as well as masterminds on Earth in order to protect the dominion of the City in Space.
Other books by Robb Kesselring
Book 1 - Purgatory
Book 2 - The Garden of Neom”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robbie Kesselring’s new book delivers a captivating mix of science fiction and spiritual reflection, challenging readers to ponder the moral and ethical dilemmas facing humanity in the pursuit of power and control.
Consumers can purchase “Evil Seed: Book 3” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Evil Seed: Book 3”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories