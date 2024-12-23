Rita Guimont’s Newly Released “Super Ninja Chipmunk” is a Charming and Uplifting Tale of Creativity, Courage, and Compassion
“Super Ninja Chipmunk” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rita Guimont is a delightful story about an ordinary chipmunk who rises to extraordinary challenges, exploring themes of ingenuity, determination, and the power of sharing with others.
N. Wilkesboro, NC, December 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Super Ninja Chipmunk”, a heartwarming tale of problem-solving and moral courage, is the creation of published author, Rita Guimont.
Guimont shares, “Chip was an ordinary chipmunk until faced with a seemingly impossible challenge. Honey, his chipmunk girlfriend, loved sunflower seeds which he found in a bird feeder next to a house. When the humans put up a barrier so he couldn’t climb up the pole to get the seeds anymore, he found a way to get them that caused his friends to call him a Super Ninja because no one else could do what he did. When there is a drought and little food for the chipmunks, Chip is faced with a moral decision to share or not to share all the seeds he had stored for himself and Honey.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rita Guimont’s new book encourages young readers to think about compassion, resourcefulness, and the joy of helping others in need.
Consumers can purchase “Super Ninja Chipmunk” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Super Ninja Chipmunk”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
