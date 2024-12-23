Gene George’s Newly Released “Much Closer Now Than When We First Believed: My Memoir of Cancer and a Faith Made Real” is Profound Journey of Faith
“Much Closer Now Than When We First Believed: My Memoir of Cancer and a Faith Made Real” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gene George is a moving account of faith’s power in the face of terminal illness, offering insights on spiritual strength, acceptance, and enduring hope.
New York, NY, December 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Much Closer Now Than When We First Believed: My Memoir of Cancer and a Faith Made Real”: an inspiring memoir detailing one man’s journey through terminal cancer with unwavering faith. “Much Closer Now Than When We First Believed: My Memoir of Cancer and a Faith Made Real” is the creation of published author, Gene George.
Gene George is an ordained elder in his church and a lay Christian educator and leader for many decades with his wife, Cindy. Together, they have taught Sunday School from kindergarten through college and been youth pastors.
In his professional career, Gene has been a journalist, editor, and producer in radio and print media; a college instructor and administrator; and most recently, the owner and manager of his own data analytics and data science consulting company.
Gene earned degrees in journalism and history, including a PhD in Russian and East European history. Cindy and he have four grown children, four grandchildren.
In July 2020, he was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer, which is incurable and eventually became terminal. He persevered through several years of chemotherapy, immunotherapy, radiation and surgeries. On May 17, 2024, Gene completed his earthly discipleship. He is now cancer free and at rest with our Lord and Savior.
Gene George shares, “A diagnosis of cancer frees the author to answer God’s call into kingdom work even while he confronts his mortality and the pain and anxiety that come with a terminal disease.
The Apostle Paul sums up the author’s experience of God’s truth by writing, “This is all the more urgent, for you know how late it is; time is running out. Wake up, for our salvation is nearer now than when we first believed” (Romans 13:11 NLT).”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gene George’s new book is a testament to the strength and comfort that faith provides in times of profound hardship. His story encourages readers to find purpose, peace, and closeness to God, even when facing the end of life.
Consumers can purchase “Much Closer Now Than When We First Believed: My Memoir of Cancer and a Faith Made Real” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Much Closer Now Than When We First Believed: My Memoir of Cancer and a Faith Made Real”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gene George’s new book is a testament to the strength and comfort that faith provides in times of profound hardship. His story encourages readers to find purpose, peace, and closeness to God, even when facing the end of life.
