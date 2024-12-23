Nelson Mercado’s Newly Released “The Present Truth and the LGBTQ+ Movement” is a Critical Examination of Faith and Contemporary Ideologies

“The Present Truth and the LGBTQ+ Movement: Understanding the Dangers of Affirmation, while Acting Redemptively.” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nelson Mercado is a thought-provoking exploration of the intersection between biblical teachings and the LGBTQ+ movement, emphasizing the importance of maintaining scriptural integrity.