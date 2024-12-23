Nelson Mercado’s Newly Released “The Present Truth and the LGBTQ+ Movement” is a Critical Examination of Faith and Contemporary Ideologies
“The Present Truth and the LGBTQ+ Movement: Understanding the Dangers of Affirmation, while Acting Redemptively.” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nelson Mercado is a thought-provoking exploration of the intersection between biblical teachings and the LGBTQ+ movement, emphasizing the importance of maintaining scriptural integrity.
Lavergne, TN, December 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Present Truth and the LGBTQ+ Movement: Understanding the Dangers of Affirmation, while Acting Redemptively.”: a thought-provoking discussion of modern challenges within congregations. “The Present Truth and the LGBTQ+ Movement: Understanding the Dangers of Affirmation, while Acting Redemptively.” is the creation of published author, Nelson Mercado, who has been a student of Bible Prophecy for over thirty years. He is passionate about evangelism and the proclamation of the gospel and has conducted evangelistic meetings in Nashville (Tennessee), Chattanooga (Tennessee), Louisville (Kentucky), Moldova, Guatemala, Cuba, Colombia, Honduras, and Peru. He has also served as a mentor for evangelistic preachers in the Dominican Republic.
He has a bachelor’s degree in theology and a master’s in evangelism and missions, both from Southern Adventist University. He is the pastor of the Nashville First SDA Church and lives in LaVergne, Tennessee, with his wife, Lucy, and children Jean-Luc and Ariana.
Mercado shares, “The Present Truth refers to God’s end-time messages intended to prepare the world to meet Jesus. These messages are found in Revelation 14:6–12 and are also known as the Three Angels’ Messages. However, as part of his deceptions, Satan is seeking to distract and confuse the church by the LGBTQ+ ideology. Today, there are many voices in Christianity and in the Seventh-day Adventist Church clamoring for the affirmation of the LGBTQ+ ideology and lifestyle. Pastor Mercado believes that following the road of affirmation will lead to a loss of credibility and will dilute the end-time messages of preparation. Yet acknowledging that LGBTQ+ people are already in our churches, he provides guidelines on how to treat them redemptively while not compromising biblical values.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nelson Mercado’s new book offers readers a framework for understanding the complexities surrounding LGBTQ+ issues within a biblical context, encouraging a redemptive approach without sacrificing doctrinal beliefs.
Consumers can purchase “The Present Truth and the LGBTQ+ Movement: Understanding the Dangers of Affirmation, while Acting Redemptively.” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Present Truth and the LGBTQ+ Movement: Understanding the Dangers of Affirmation, while Acting Redemptively.”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
