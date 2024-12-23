Xanthe Asberry’s Newly Released “A Glow of Emotions: Sad Glow’s Journey to Happiness” is a Vibrant and Uplifting Tale of Resilience and Self-Discovery
“A Glow of Emotions: Sad Glow’s Journey to Happiness” from Christian Faith Publishing author Xanthe Asberry is an enchanting story set in the magical land of Glowville, where Sad Glow embarks on a transformative journey of emotional growth, self-reflection, and embracing happiness.
Hudson, FL, December 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “A Glow of Emotions: Sad Glow’s Journey to Happiness”: a journey of self-discovery and emotional exploration. “A Glow of Emotions: Sad Glow’s Journey to Happiness” is the creation of published author, Xanthe Asberry, a dedicated educator and certified school counselor with over seventeen years of enriching experience in the field of education. Residing in Tampa Bay, Florida, Xanthe shares her life with her loving husband and three delightful daughters.
Asberry shares, “Sad Glow’s Journey to Happiness takes readers on an enchanting adventure in the vibrant land of Glowville, where every glow shines brightly except for one—Sad Glow. Faced with a dim light and a shadow of sadness, Sad Glow embarks on a daring journey to find lost happiness.
Through meadows, forests, rivers, and mountains, Sad Glow encounters different glows, each representing various emotions and challenges. From kind and helpful to mischievous and unkind, these encounters test Sad Glow’s resilience.
Amid the obstacles, Sad Glow meets Awareness Glow, a shimmering figure with a warm presence. Together, they explore the depths of emotions, discussing support, self-reflection, and positive solutions. As Sad Glow’s light grows stronger, fueled by newfound resilience, they reach Hopeful Hill, where the glow’s light sparkles brighter than ever, illuminating Glowville with happiness and self-acceptance.
Returning to Glowville as a transformed glow, Sad Glow shares the inspiring story, spreading a message of hope and courage.
This book serves as a beacon, reminding readers that even the dimmest light can shine brightly with support, self-belief, and understanding. Sad Glow’s Journey to Happiness encourages embracing challenges and embarking on the path to self-discovery.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Xanthe Asberry’s new book offers an inspiring message for readers of all ages, highlighting the power of emotional awareness, resilience, and the courage to seek happiness.
Consumers can purchase “A Glow of Emotions: Sad Glow’s Journey to Happiness” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Glow of Emotions: Sad Glow’s Journey to Happiness”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
