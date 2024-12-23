Xanthe Asberry’s Newly Released “A Glow of Emotions: Sad Glow’s Journey to Happiness” is a Vibrant and Uplifting Tale of Resilience and Self-Discovery

“A Glow of Emotions: Sad Glow’s Journey to Happiness” from Christian Faith Publishing author Xanthe Asberry is an enchanting story set in the magical land of Glowville, where Sad Glow embarks on a transformative journey of emotional growth, self-reflection, and embracing happiness.