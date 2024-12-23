Daryl Poe’s Newly Released “Redeeming The Time: God’s CLEAR Path Forward” is an Insightful Guide to Church Revitalization and Spiritual Growth
“Redeeming The Time: God’s CLEAR Path Forward” from Christian Faith Publishing author Daryl Poe is an in-depth examination of Christ’s leadership model, offering a biblical roadmap for church revitalization, spiritual discipline, and meaningful Christian discipleship.
Milford, OH, December 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Redeeming The Time: God’s CLEAR Path Forward”: an insightful and timely exploration of church revitalization through Christ-centered leadership and spiritual growth. “Redeeming The Time: God’s CLEAR Path Forward” is the creation of published author, Daryl Poe, a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who is the founder of CLEAR Path Ministries and the author of Redeeming the Time: God’s CLEAR Path Forward. Daryl is a two-time graduate of The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary (DMin in Church Revitalization, MDiv in biblical counseling) and of Wilmington College (BA in organizational leadership). He pastored churches in Ohio and Kentucky from 1992 to 2022. Additionally, Daryl has served as an ordained deacon, teacher, and youth leader.
Daryl was previously employed as an Ohio peace officer from 1976 until 2006, retiring at the rank of police lieutenant/district commander in the Greater Cincinnati, Ohio, area. He was instrumental in the advancement of community-oriented policing. He is a two-time recipient of the Clermont County Police Awards: Best Overall Criminal Investigator and Best Contributions to the Improvement of Police Operations. He transformed traditional police operations by implementing the matrix team concept for district policing.
Poe shares, “The Church’s immutable mission is to intentionally share Christ’s kingdom. The believer’s divine journey remains absolute, purposeful, and communal. Even so, as the church endeavors to fulfill its mission obstacles obscure the pathway forward.
Our once “enlightened” society slowly dims with the dissolution of revered institutions, especially those of marriage and the family. Prevailing secular humanism assigns Christian orthodoxy to the realm of fictional radicalism. Amid such traumatic chaos, can the church maintain a faithful outlook? In a post-Christian world, how does the Church move forward?
Redeeming the Time: God’s CLEAR Path Forward biblically examines Christ’s transformational leadership as the standard required for church revitalization.
Meaningful Church membership can only be found by loving and following Christ alone. He is The Way forward. Accordingly, church leaders must adopt Christ’s servant-leadership philosophy with a unified partnership that renews our ministries to our families, church, and community.
Believers are summoned to live a spiritually disciplined life for the purpose of godliness. Essential discipleship, therefore, must center upon full obedience to the Holy Scripture, not out of mere duty but from an intimate loving disciple’s relationship.
The ministry objective is to engage discipleship; not as a program or church function, but as a Christian lifestyle that is begun and nurtured in the home. Focusing on parental responsibility is not to suggest that the community of faith has no didactic role, rather, it better organizes and supports biblical discipleship in the context of the family unit.
Redeeming the Time biblically examines Christ’s transformational leadership as the servant way, the appointed way, the passionate way, and the challenging way. For all who follow Him, He is our CLEAR Path forward.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Daryl Poe’s new book offers a comprehensive and biblical approach to spiritual discipline, church leadership, and revitalization, guiding readers toward a CLEAR path through Christ’s example.
Consumers can purchase “Redeeming The Time: God’s CLEAR Path Forward” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Redeeming The Time: God’s CLEAR Path Forward”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Daryl was previously employed as an Ohio peace officer from 1976 until 2006, retiring at the rank of police lieutenant/district commander in the Greater Cincinnati, Ohio, area. He was instrumental in the advancement of community-oriented policing. He is a two-time recipient of the Clermont County Police Awards: Best Overall Criminal Investigator and Best Contributions to the Improvement of Police Operations. He transformed traditional police operations by implementing the matrix team concept for district policing.
Poe shares, “The Church’s immutable mission is to intentionally share Christ’s kingdom. The believer’s divine journey remains absolute, purposeful, and communal. Even so, as the church endeavors to fulfill its mission obstacles obscure the pathway forward.
Our once “enlightened” society slowly dims with the dissolution of revered institutions, especially those of marriage and the family. Prevailing secular humanism assigns Christian orthodoxy to the realm of fictional radicalism. Amid such traumatic chaos, can the church maintain a faithful outlook? In a post-Christian world, how does the Church move forward?
Redeeming the Time: God’s CLEAR Path Forward biblically examines Christ’s transformational leadership as the standard required for church revitalization.
Meaningful Church membership can only be found by loving and following Christ alone. He is The Way forward. Accordingly, church leaders must adopt Christ’s servant-leadership philosophy with a unified partnership that renews our ministries to our families, church, and community.
Believers are summoned to live a spiritually disciplined life for the purpose of godliness. Essential discipleship, therefore, must center upon full obedience to the Holy Scripture, not out of mere duty but from an intimate loving disciple’s relationship.
The ministry objective is to engage discipleship; not as a program or church function, but as a Christian lifestyle that is begun and nurtured in the home. Focusing on parental responsibility is not to suggest that the community of faith has no didactic role, rather, it better organizes and supports biblical discipleship in the context of the family unit.
Redeeming the Time biblically examines Christ’s transformational leadership as the servant way, the appointed way, the passionate way, and the challenging way. For all who follow Him, He is our CLEAR Path forward.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Daryl Poe’s new book offers a comprehensive and biblical approach to spiritual discipline, church leadership, and revitalization, guiding readers toward a CLEAR path through Christ’s example.
Consumers can purchase “Redeeming The Time: God’s CLEAR Path Forward” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Redeeming The Time: God’s CLEAR Path Forward”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories