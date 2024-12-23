Daryl Poe’s Newly Released “Redeeming The Time: God’s CLEAR Path Forward” is an Insightful Guide to Church Revitalization and Spiritual Growth

“Redeeming The Time: God’s CLEAR Path Forward” from Christian Faith Publishing author Daryl Poe is an in-depth examination of Christ’s leadership model, offering a biblical roadmap for church revitalization, spiritual discipline, and meaningful Christian discipleship.