Gina Scarmozzi’s Newly Released “Adventures with Bongo: Bongo’s Trip to Maine” is a Heartwarming Family Adventure
“Adventures with Bongo: Bongo’s Trip to Maine” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gina Scarmozzi is an engaging children’s story that follows Bongo on his exciting journey to Maine, highlighting friendship, exploration, and the joys of family vacations.
Rising Sun, MD, December 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Adventures with Bongo: Bongo’s Trip to Maine”: a delightful tale of friendship and discovery. “Adventures with Bongo: Bongo’s Trip to Maine” is the creation of published author, Gina Scarmozzi, a retired Social Worker and School Counselor. She currently lives with her husband and Harrier puppy in Rising Sun, Maryland. Her most treasured moments are as a mother and now as a grandmother reading stories to her grandchildren.
Scarmozzi shares, “Bongo and his friends share in the excitement of their many adventures. The first book in a series is a family vacation to Maine.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gina Scarmozzi’s new book introduces young readers to Bongo’s journey, where he rides a train, explores a lake, and enjoys a cozy campfire with family under the stars. Through vivid illustrations and gentle storytelling, young readers will be captivated by Bongo’s experiences and the importance of friendship, family, and exploring new places.
Consumers can purchase “Adventures with Bongo: Bongo’s Trip to Maine” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Adventures with Bongo: Bongo’s Trip to Maine”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
