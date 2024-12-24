Mary Toft-Marchetti’s Newly Released “My Name is Bango” is a Heartwarming and Uplifting Tale of Feline Companionship
“My Name is Bango” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mary Toft-Marchetti is an inspiring and joyful story about the unique bond between humans and animals, centered on a compassionate cat named Bango who offers comfort and guidance to other pets.
Maplewood, MN, December 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “My Name is Bango”, a charming and uplifting story about love, companionship, and the spiritual connection between pets, is the creation of published author, Mary Toft-Marchetti.
Toft-Marchetti shares, “My Name Is Bango is about the first cat I have ever loved. Bango has a compassionate spirit that helps the other cats in the house deal with changes and speaks to them and comforts them. Bango acts as a spirit guide. This book is fun and uplifting. It leaves you with a very positive outlook on life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary Toft-Marchetti’s new book captures the special qualities of her beloved cat, Bango, offering readers a heartwarming and inspiring tale of comfort, friendship, and positivity.
Consumers can purchase “My Name is Bango” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Name is Bango”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
