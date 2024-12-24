Farikanayi’s Newly Released “The Farther We Have Wandered from God’s Perfect Plan” is a Thoughtful Exploration of Christian Life and Spiritual Alignment
“The Farther We Have Wandered from God’s Perfect Plan” from Christian Faith Publishing author Farikanayi is a reflective call for believers to examine their lives in light of God’s Word, challenging societal, cultural, and traditional influences that often overshadow spiritual authenticity.
New York, NY, December 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Farther We Have Wandered from God’s Perfect Plan”: a journey of self-reflection and spiritual alignment. “The Farther We Have Wandered from God’s Perfect Plan” is the creation of published author, Farikanayi, who was born and raised in Zimbabwe and later studied for a BSc and Teaching Certificate from Clark College, Atlanta and East Carolina University in Greenville, USA. She worked in Zimbabwe as a teacher, deputy head and head teacher then migrated to the UK with her two sons and two daughters before relocating to USA where she lives with her husband Wayne. She graduated from the University of Leeds (MA in Gender Studies and MA in Social Work). In the UK, Farikanayi initially worked as a health care assistant. She later became a teacher and eventually a social worker. She is currently employed as a human services caseworker and is also a student at Moody Bible Institute, pursuing an MA in Clinical Mental Health Counselling.
Farikanayi shares, “Christianity can sometimes become a habit or a tradition, something we are taught to be and which we claim without much thought about what it is or what it requires of us. There are many influences vying for authority over our lives, and sometimes, their voices seem much louder than that of the God we claim to serve. Who we have become as Christians and who God calls us to be can sometimes seem miles apart. The Word of God does not always have the final authority over our lives, so we have become who society, culture, traditions, and churches say we should be. But are we who God says we should be? The Farther We Have Wandered from God’s Perfect Plan is a personal reflection of where we are as believers in relation to who we should be as spouses, parents, servants in God’s house, and people in general. It is a small nudge for us to search our lives and the things we have embraced as acceptable and see how they hold up to God’s yardstick, his own Word by which he sustains all areas of our lives.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Farikanayi’s new book is a poignant and insightful resource for believers striving to live according to God’s perfect plan and realign their lives with His Word.
Consumers can purchase “The Farther We Have Wandered from God’s Perfect Plan” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Farther We Have Wandered from God’s Perfect Plan”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
