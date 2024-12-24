Farikanayi’s Newly Released “The Farther We Have Wandered from God’s Perfect Plan” is a Thoughtful Exploration of Christian Life and Spiritual Alignment

“The Farther We Have Wandered from God’s Perfect Plan” from Christian Faith Publishing author Farikanayi is a reflective call for believers to examine their lives in light of God’s Word, challenging societal, cultural, and traditional influences that often overshadow spiritual authenticity.