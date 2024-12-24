Frederik D. J. Engelbrecht’s Newly Released “Talking Stones” is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of Adventure, Romance, and Spiritual Growth
“Talking Stones” from Christian Faith Publishing author Frederik D. J. Engelbrecht is an engaging narrative that blends adventure, love, and spiritual reflection. Through the journeys of the main character, Gerald Joubert, readers explore themes of self-discovery, relationships, and the search for deeper meaning in life.
New York, NY, December 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Talking Stones”: a riveting blend of adventure, love, and spiritual insight. “Talking Stones” is the creation of published author, Frederik D. J. Engelbrecht.
Dr. Frederik D. J. Engelbrecht was a language teacher for five years and thereafter a lecturer for thirty years in the School of Education at the University of Namibia. He obtained his Ph.D. at the University of Stellenbosch in South Africa (2007) with the paper titled “A Framework for the Design and Implementation of Competency-Based Teacher Education Programs at the University of Namibia.”
He served in various capacities and taught several subjects, including The Science of Teaching and Curriculum Studies. He wrote four textbooks for local prospective teachers and served many years on the National Curriculum Development Committee, participating in the establishment of the National Professional Standards for Teachers. He designed more than ten teacher education qualifications for a private institution in Windhoek. He was a part-time consultant and presented, among others, workshops on Leadership, Team building, “Discover Your Personality,” and Problem-solving and Decision-making. He is currently writing a book titled The DNA of Intelligent Rugby.
“A Spiritual-Based Democracy” and “The New Role of the Modern Church” are also life-changing articles he has compiled. He has assisted many high school students in being trained in “study methods” and continues to pursue his dream for the implementation of his proposal for a “job-oriented curriculum” in secondary schools in Namibia. This curriculum will cater to the nine types of intelligences apart from academic intelligence and will combat poverty and unemployment.
Engelbrecht shares, “A story of adventure, love, and enrichment! Embarking on three life-changing journeys, the main character, Gerald Joubert, searches under a few universal and unisex “stones” for insights. Dr. Gerald Joubert is a divorced lecturer in the Faculty of Education at the University of Windhoek, the capital of Namibia. He is a competent lecturer and leader with sound character and performs his lecturing duties diligently, while addressing social issues such as the quality of university and secondary school education, advocating for a national secondary “job-oriented curriculum,” which accommodates different types of intelligences to reduce poverty and unemployment. He also works at cracking some “stony ideas” toward creating a new type of democracy.
Gerald’s three interwoven journeys are the following:
He follows the luring voice of a diamond prospecting adventure together with his brother, Hugo, and two others. The journey comprises excitement, brotherly love, and interesting conversation about diamonds and minerals they prospect. It also includes the magical voice of nature’s geology, animal and plant life, and night sky. Furthermore, the adventure leads them to early war and diamond discovery history in Namibia and the culture and spiritual beliefs of the original San people, which lead to the heart-racing search for the Spirit Mountain treasure.
Gerald’s second journey is a romantic one that involves Rika, a new geology “stone” lecturer at the university, who is also careful to select the right partner the second time around. She joins the prospecting trips, and they dig up and display the features they value in a life partner, which stones in life clog their love wells, what spiritual gems they live by, and their passions and personality preferences to determine whether they together possess the stepping stones toward bliss.
The third journey is when Gerald hears more than the voices of stones and nature, namely the voice of the spiritual realm. Unknowingly, he steps into the realm of the occult. He spends reflective time in the courtroom of his conscience to reclaim his spiritual dimension as the true core of humanity.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Frederik D. J. Engelbrecht’s new book offers an intriguing blend of adventure and profound spiritual insights, inviting readers to reflect on the deeper connections that shape our lives.
Consumers can purchase “Talking Stones” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Talking Stones”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Dr. Frederik D. J. Engelbrecht was a language teacher for five years and thereafter a lecturer for thirty years in the School of Education at the University of Namibia. He obtained his Ph.D. at the University of Stellenbosch in South Africa (2007) with the paper titled “A Framework for the Design and Implementation of Competency-Based Teacher Education Programs at the University of Namibia.”
He served in various capacities and taught several subjects, including The Science of Teaching and Curriculum Studies. He wrote four textbooks for local prospective teachers and served many years on the National Curriculum Development Committee, participating in the establishment of the National Professional Standards for Teachers. He designed more than ten teacher education qualifications for a private institution in Windhoek. He was a part-time consultant and presented, among others, workshops on Leadership, Team building, “Discover Your Personality,” and Problem-solving and Decision-making. He is currently writing a book titled The DNA of Intelligent Rugby.
“A Spiritual-Based Democracy” and “The New Role of the Modern Church” are also life-changing articles he has compiled. He has assisted many high school students in being trained in “study methods” and continues to pursue his dream for the implementation of his proposal for a “job-oriented curriculum” in secondary schools in Namibia. This curriculum will cater to the nine types of intelligences apart from academic intelligence and will combat poverty and unemployment.
Engelbrecht shares, “A story of adventure, love, and enrichment! Embarking on three life-changing journeys, the main character, Gerald Joubert, searches under a few universal and unisex “stones” for insights. Dr. Gerald Joubert is a divorced lecturer in the Faculty of Education at the University of Windhoek, the capital of Namibia. He is a competent lecturer and leader with sound character and performs his lecturing duties diligently, while addressing social issues such as the quality of university and secondary school education, advocating for a national secondary “job-oriented curriculum,” which accommodates different types of intelligences to reduce poverty and unemployment. He also works at cracking some “stony ideas” toward creating a new type of democracy.
Gerald’s three interwoven journeys are the following:
He follows the luring voice of a diamond prospecting adventure together with his brother, Hugo, and two others. The journey comprises excitement, brotherly love, and interesting conversation about diamonds and minerals they prospect. It also includes the magical voice of nature’s geology, animal and plant life, and night sky. Furthermore, the adventure leads them to early war and diamond discovery history in Namibia and the culture and spiritual beliefs of the original San people, which lead to the heart-racing search for the Spirit Mountain treasure.
Gerald’s second journey is a romantic one that involves Rika, a new geology “stone” lecturer at the university, who is also careful to select the right partner the second time around. She joins the prospecting trips, and they dig up and display the features they value in a life partner, which stones in life clog their love wells, what spiritual gems they live by, and their passions and personality preferences to determine whether they together possess the stepping stones toward bliss.
The third journey is when Gerald hears more than the voices of stones and nature, namely the voice of the spiritual realm. Unknowingly, he steps into the realm of the occult. He spends reflective time in the courtroom of his conscience to reclaim his spiritual dimension as the true core of humanity.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Frederik D. J. Engelbrecht’s new book offers an intriguing blend of adventure and profound spiritual insights, inviting readers to reflect on the deeper connections that shape our lives.
Consumers can purchase “Talking Stones” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Talking Stones”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories