Brandy Griffith’s Newly Released “Gracious” is a Heartwarming Children’s Story About Growth and Finding Friendship
“Gracious” from Christian Faith Publishing author Brandy Griffith is a charming children’s book that explores themes of personal growth, loneliness, and the joy of discovering friendship.
Apple Valley, CA, December 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Gracious”: a heartwarming story about a butter bean’s journey to find companionship and belonging. “Gracious” is the creation of published author, Brandy Griffith, a middle school teacher who teaches young, expressive minds the concepts of language arts in Southern California. When Griffith is not teaching or writing, she enjoys spending time at home with her husband, their four children, and their pet parakeet in Apple Valley, California.
Griffith shares, “A planted butter bean is curious to discover other life in her unfamiliar soil home. When she encounters a couple of roots, their unavailability causes her to experience loneliness.
As she grows into a beautiful plant and searches for companionship, she lands in her owner’s presence. However, the butter bean believes her time is limited and empty due to an unawareness of her surroundings.
Will she ever experience the companionship that she desires?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brandy Griffith’s new book is a delightful children’s story that teaches the importance of growth, understanding, and the search for friendship.
Consumers can purchase “Gracious” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Gracious”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
