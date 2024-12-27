Endolumik’s Latest Patent Fuels Innovation in Surgery, Validated by Leading Surgeons

Endolumik's founder - Dr. Nova Szoka - has secured its second U.S. patent (No. 12,167,939), advancing fluorescence-guided surgical technology with innovations like multi-wavelength NIR light for enhanced visualization and intraoperative measurement. This milestone broadens applications for robotic and laparoscopic surgeries. Surgeons like Dr. Jaime Ponce praise its precision, ease of use, and improved patient outcomes.