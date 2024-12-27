Endolumik’s Latest Patent Fuels Innovation in Surgery, Validated by Leading Surgeons
Endolumik's founder - Dr. Nova Szoka - has secured its second U.S. patent (No. 12,167,939), advancing fluorescence-guided surgical technology with innovations like multi-wavelength NIR light for enhanced visualization and intraoperative measurement. This milestone broadens applications for robotic and laparoscopic surgeries. Surgeons like Dr. Jaime Ponce praise its precision, ease of use, and improved patient outcomes.
Morgantown, WV, December 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Endolumik, a trailblazer in fluorescence-guided surgical technology, proudly announces the issuance of the second U.S. patent, U.S. Patent No. 12,167,939, awarded to its founder, Dr. Nova Szoka. The patent marks another leap forward in advancing near-infrared (NIR) light technology for surgical tools. This latest milestone builds upon Endolumik’s foundational U.S. Patent No. 11,389,266, further enhancing the design and functionality of its groundbreaking lighted bougie device for bariatric and gastroesophageal surgeries.
This new patent highlights significant advancements that enhance precision and versatility in the operating room. Key innovations include the integration of multiple light wavelengths for improved tissue visualization and differentiation, as well as intraoperative measurement capabilities for procedures like gastric sleeve sizing. The updated patent broadens the device’s novel applications to robotic and laparoscopic surgeries while including more integrated functionality and user friendly design.
The impact of Endolumik’s technology is already making an impact in surgical practices. Dr. Jaime Ponce, a renowned bariatric surgeon and President of the Weight Loss Center of Chattanooga, became the first surgeon in Tennessee to utilize the Endolumik Gastric Calibration Tube during a gastric sleeve procedure. Using the Storz 4K Rubina visualization system alongside Medtronic’s surgical stapler, Dr. Ponce emphasized the device’s clinical benefits.
“The lights on the tube add clinical value for both the staff and the surgeon,” remarked Dr. Ponce. “This technology ensures precision and ease of use, significantly enhancing the surgical experience.”
Dr. Ponce, a past president of both the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS) and the North American Chapter of the International Federation for the Surgery of Obesity (IFSO), represents the growing consensus that fluorescence-guided tools significantly enhance intraoperative visual cues–a game-changer in improving surgical precision and patient outcomes.
Endolumik’s second patent underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to delivering innovative, surgeon-focused solutions that address the evolving challenges of modern surgery. By combining cutting-edge technology with real-world clinical successes, Endolumik continues to solidify its role as a leader in fluorescence-guided surgical advancements.
ENDOLUMIK is a medical device company developing novel tools for laparoscopic surgery. Its patented fluorescence guided surgical tools are designed to help make minimally invasive surgical procedures safer and more effective. Learn more at www.endolumik.com.
This new patent highlights significant advancements that enhance precision and versatility in the operating room. Key innovations include the integration of multiple light wavelengths for improved tissue visualization and differentiation, as well as intraoperative measurement capabilities for procedures like gastric sleeve sizing. The updated patent broadens the device’s novel applications to robotic and laparoscopic surgeries while including more integrated functionality and user friendly design.
The impact of Endolumik’s technology is already making an impact in surgical practices. Dr. Jaime Ponce, a renowned bariatric surgeon and President of the Weight Loss Center of Chattanooga, became the first surgeon in Tennessee to utilize the Endolumik Gastric Calibration Tube during a gastric sleeve procedure. Using the Storz 4K Rubina visualization system alongside Medtronic’s surgical stapler, Dr. Ponce emphasized the device’s clinical benefits.
“The lights on the tube add clinical value for both the staff and the surgeon,” remarked Dr. Ponce. “This technology ensures precision and ease of use, significantly enhancing the surgical experience.”
Dr. Ponce, a past president of both the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS) and the North American Chapter of the International Federation for the Surgery of Obesity (IFSO), represents the growing consensus that fluorescence-guided tools significantly enhance intraoperative visual cues–a game-changer in improving surgical precision and patient outcomes.
Endolumik’s second patent underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to delivering innovative, surgeon-focused solutions that address the evolving challenges of modern surgery. By combining cutting-edge technology with real-world clinical successes, Endolumik continues to solidify its role as a leader in fluorescence-guided surgical advancements.
ENDOLUMIK is a medical device company developing novel tools for laparoscopic surgery. Its patented fluorescence guided surgical tools are designed to help make minimally invasive surgical procedures safer and more effective. Learn more at www.endolumik.com.
Contact
Endolumik, Inc.Contact
Mara McFadden
304-250-9238
endolumik.com
Mara McFadden
304-250-9238
endolumik.com
Categories