Kim Moore’s Newly Released “Unveiled Love: 10 Secrets to Working with God When Your Spouse Isn’t!” Offers Practical Faith-Based Insights for Marital Growth
“Unveiled Love: 10 Secrets to Working with God When Your Spouse Isn’t!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kim Moore is an inspiring guide that reveals transformative secrets for building a stronger, faith-centered marriage, even when one spouse is disengaged or resistant. Moore shares relatable experiences and biblical insights to help readers achieve deeper emotional connections and spiritual harmony.
Gainesville, GA, December 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Unveiled Love: 10 Secrets to Working with God When Your Spouse Isn’t!”: an insightful and encouraging guidebook for couples facing spiritual and emotional disconnect. “Unveiled Love: 10 Secrets to Working with God When Your Spouse Isn’t!” is the creation of published author, Kim Moore, a dedicated mother and grandmother who has helped thousands of couples overcome challenges in marriage.
Moore shares, “Communication problems have long been cited as one of the top challenges confronting couples, and most experts agree. You have tried reading books and participating in seminars and workshops. Still, you feel unheard, misunderstood, and emotionally alone in marriage. Most couples communicate surprisingly well—it’s just that their communication doesn’t result in a deeper emotional connection.
For years, we have sold couples on the idea that men and women are so different. And that if we just understood and respected these differences, a happy marriage would follow. But what if there's more to it? What if there's a practical, actionable step you're missing? Learn how one overlooked concept, when applied in your daily life, can transform your marriage and help you do something amazing together—bigger and better than you could alone.
Today, many husbands and wives don’t fit the roles religion prescribes. Do you struggle to honor God when feeling pressure to conform to religious traditions? Building the relationship God desires for you may look different than others, but it can still win God's approval!
In Unveiled Love, 10 Secrets to Working with God When Your Spouse Isn’t, Kim, a seasoned relationship expert, offers a unique perspective on common issues. She gives hope to those who feel responsible for everything, those who feel like roommates—sharing bills, space, and food- and those who are experiencing the same argument on different days. Kim's approach shows readers how they can find joy in a joyless relationship while holding space to bring about the changes they and God desire.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kim Moore’s new book provides plain wisdom for those struggling with disconnection in their marriage, offering a fresh and hopeful perspective on how to navigate difficult situations.
Consumers can purchase “Unveiled Love: 10 Secrets to Working with God When Your Spouse Isn’t!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Unveiled Love: 10 Secrets to Working with God When Your Spouse Isn’t!”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
