Kim Moore’s Newly Released “Unveiled Love: 10 Secrets to Working with God When Your Spouse Isn’t!” Offers Practical Faith-Based Insights for Marital Growth

“Unveiled Love: 10 Secrets to Working with God When Your Spouse Isn’t!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kim Moore is an inspiring guide that reveals transformative secrets for building a stronger, faith-centered marriage, even when one spouse is disengaged or resistant. Moore shares relatable experiences and biblical insights to help readers achieve deeper emotional connections and spiritual harmony.