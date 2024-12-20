Victorious Danso Peters’s Newly Released “Because What I See Is Temporal” is a Deeply Inspiring and Faith-Driven Exploration of Perseverance and Trust in God
“Because What I See Is Temporal” from Christian Faith Publishing author Victorious Danso Peters is an empowering spiritual work that encourages readers to embrace faith, gratitude, and purpose during life’s challenges.
New York, NY, December 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Because What I See Is Temporal”: an uplifting perspective on overcoming adversity through unwavering faith and trust in God’s plan. “Because What I See Is Temporal” is the creation of published author, Victorious Danso Peters, who was born on the island of Trinidad and graduated from Vessigny Secondary School. In 1985, she migrated to Canada, upgraded at Bathurst Heights Secondary and received a diploma at CDI College as a hospital patient registration specialist and business administrative assistant at North American College.
Peters shares, “Sometimes we need to stop trying to control everything in our life. We need to let go and let God. I have learned that going through my wilderness experience was for a purpose; in your dark times that is where your light is, it causes the perfect will of God to manifest in your life and give an indication of the anointing you are carrying.
In life, you have to understand your season of silence because your present state is not your permanent state. Proverbs 26:4 says “Do not answer a fool according to his folly, or you yourself will be just like him.”
There is no way that I possess God and also possess poverty, when He takes you into a realm of risk, what I was prepared to give up to go up.
Psalm 24:1
Always believe God above your problem because belief is not negotiable. If you cannot believe God’s words, you will never break through. Do not complain about your problem instead learn to speak about Gods’ expectation over your situation.
Always learn to give thanks to God because what might not seem right will find its right position because despite the condition you find yourself in, someone is interceding on your behalf.
Be grateful for where you are because whatever you see is a temporary situation; learn to look beyond what you see.
Let no man conclude your life. It will be too early to do so. Every act of ingratitude makes God look irresponsible.
May God give you the capacity to climb every mountain in your life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Victorious Danso Peters’s new book inspires readers to navigate their personal journeys with faith and gratitude, offering spiritual insights and guidance for overcoming life’s trials.
Consumers can purchase “Because What I See Is Temporal” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Because What I See Is Temporal”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Peters shares, “Sometimes we need to stop trying to control everything in our life. We need to let go and let God. I have learned that going through my wilderness experience was for a purpose; in your dark times that is where your light is, it causes the perfect will of God to manifest in your life and give an indication of the anointing you are carrying.
In life, you have to understand your season of silence because your present state is not your permanent state. Proverbs 26:4 says “Do not answer a fool according to his folly, or you yourself will be just like him.”
There is no way that I possess God and also possess poverty, when He takes you into a realm of risk, what I was prepared to give up to go up.
Psalm 24:1
Always believe God above your problem because belief is not negotiable. If you cannot believe God’s words, you will never break through. Do not complain about your problem instead learn to speak about Gods’ expectation over your situation.
Always learn to give thanks to God because what might not seem right will find its right position because despite the condition you find yourself in, someone is interceding on your behalf.
Be grateful for where you are because whatever you see is a temporary situation; learn to look beyond what you see.
Let no man conclude your life. It will be too early to do so. Every act of ingratitude makes God look irresponsible.
May God give you the capacity to climb every mountain in your life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Victorious Danso Peters’s new book inspires readers to navigate their personal journeys with faith and gratitude, offering spiritual insights and guidance for overcoming life’s trials.
Consumers can purchase “Because What I See Is Temporal” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Because What I See Is Temporal”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories