Mary Tucciarone’s Newly Released “For Pete’s Sake: and mine too!” is a Heartfelt Journey of Unexpected Love and Self-Discovery
“For Pete’s Sake: and mine too!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mary Tucciarone is a moving narrative that explores themes of unexpected love, self-discovery, and the beauty of life’s journey, even amidst the bittersweet.
Allison Park, PA, December 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “For Pete’s Sake: and mine too!”: an emotionally charged story from her personally honest and unedited journals about love, loss, and the deep connections that shape us. “For Pete’s Sake: and mine too!” is the creation of published author, Mary Tucciarone, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who resides in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Tucciarone shares, “I am writing to introduce you to For Pete’s Sake, an 90,000-word story of an unexpected encounter that unfolds into unexpected love.
You will meet Pete a few days after I did. As our relationship excitingly takes root, another love enters and creates an inspiring love triangle. I introduce them both to you with the sincerest of words, lifted and flowing from the unknown and newly found depths of my spirit.
Get to know them both as they share the stage of my days and nights, opening and exposing what lies within the heart of my heart and the heart of my soul.
This is not a “witness from the ashes” diary. It is a witness of beautiful truth and a “take your breath away” love that is in all of us and so very worth the journey, be it short or long. A witness to learning, waiting, loving, living, and dying and happily ever after.
The gift of crafting these words comes from my dad, and as you read this book, you will learn more about me and the divine intervention that has blessedly nudged me to pursue publication. I look forward to your feedback and input on making this shareable and memorable to all the hearts that turn these pages.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary Tucciarone’s new book invites readers to embrace the unpredictability of life’s journey and find hope and faith in the enduring power of love and resilience. Can the power of a beautiful and imperfect human relationship unlock a more perfect relationship with God, the Divine?
Consumers can purchase “For Pete’s Sake: and mine too!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “For Pete’s Sake: and mine too!”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
