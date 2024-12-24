Joseph Hutchison’s New Book “The Spaceship Novel” is a Powerful Story of One Man’s Ultimate Quest for Survival in the Oncoming Threat of Global Destruction
St. Luis, MO, December 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Joseph Hutchison, who currently resides in St. Louis, Missouri, has completed his most recent book “The Spaceship Novel”: a gripping story that centers around one man who does all he can to escape from worldwide destruction, only to find his quest for survival still unfulfilled as he does all he can to leave behind Earth for good.
“‘The Spaceship Novel’ is the account of a determined man, Jason, who will stop at nothing to achieve his goals,” writes Hutchison. “He builds a vehicle capable of taking him to a mountain wilderness where he can survive the perils of a doomed Earth. Later, now called Gabriel, he seeks a way to escape entirely from the planet. He is a man who is never satisfied. His obsessive love for a woman, and his relentless pursuit of his dreams result in life altering repercussions…”
Published by Fulton Books, Joseph Hutchison’s book is a poignant tale that will captivate readers as they follow Jason’s unending dream to survive the man-made destruction of Earth, even if it costs him everything. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Spaceship Novel” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound and eager for more for long after the thrilling conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase “The Spaceship Novel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
