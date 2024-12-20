Douglas Berry’s New Book “Farmer Jasper” is a Charming Tale That Follows a Kindhearted Rabbit Who, Along with His Friends, Has a Fun-Filled Day of Farming
Camden, SC, December 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Douglas Berry has completed his most recent book “Farmer Jasper”: an adorable tale that centers around Jasper, a rabbit who helps his friend Mouse tend to his farm and help him complete his chores. Along with all their friends, Jasper and Mouse have a successful day of caring for the farm’s crops and all the different animals that live in the barnyard.
“Introducing ‘Farmer Jasper,’ a delightful children’s book that will take your little ones on a captivating farm adventure!” writes Berry. “Join Jasper, an energetic rabbit with a heart full of curiosity, as he embarks on a fun-filled day alongside his beloved animal friends. Jasper eagerly teams up with Duck, Swan, Squirrel, and Mouse to tend to the farm’s adorable animals and plant a beautiful garden.
“As the morning sun rises, Jasper and his friends set off to find their friend Mouse that they haven’t seen in a while. They go to the farm where Mouse lives and discover he needs help with his chores. They ensure that each farm animal is well-fed and happy. From cows to playful pigs, horses to clucking hens, the group’s boundless enthusiasm brings smiles to every creature’s face.
“But the adventure doesn’t stop there! In the corner of the farm, they decide to plant a garden. With seeds and watering cans in tow, Jasper and his pals begin the exciting journey of planting tasty vegetables. Together, they learn the importance of patience, teamwork, responsibility, and the incredible wonders that nature can provide.”
Published by Fulton Books, Douglas Berry’s book is sure to captivate readers of all ages as they follow along on Jasper’s energetic day of helping his friends with farming chores. With colorful artwork to help bring Douglas’s tale to life, “Farmer Jasper” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this heartwarming story of friendship and teamwork over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Farmer Jasper” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
