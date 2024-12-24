Thomas C. Rank Ph.D.’s New Book “Paradox of a Crime” Follows a Small Town Detective Whose Investigation Into Three Missing Persons Uncovers a Harrowing Conspiracy
Durham, NC, December 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Thomas C. Rank Ph.D., who graduated from the University of Wisconsin and currently resides in North Carolina with his wife, has completed his most recent book “Paradox of a Crime”: a gripping thriller that follows a small town detective’s investigation into a sinister criminal conspiracy, leading her down a web of lies, scandals, cover-ups, and shadowy political influence.
“Early Saturday morning, the Racine, Wisconsin, 911 call center received a call of a disturbance at a local marina,” writes Dr. Rank. “The dispatchers could barely hear the caller, and he wouldn’t answer their questions. They listened to the caller’s conversation for several minutes before deciding to send a patrol to the scene. The officers arrived at the marina and walked to the men’s bathroom, where the call was initiated. They found the man who made the call and asked what happened.
“The caller, Will Pratt, explained there was a strange man in the bathroom requesting help from three men but wouldn’t explain why. The caller felt the situation was very odd and called 911. Mr. Pratt went on to say the stranger left just a few minutes before the officers arrived. The officers were skeptical of the situation since there was no evidence of a problem. Mr. Pratt had to agree with the officers and decided the whole thing was a practical joke. As the officers were just about to leave, a charter boat captain came up to the officers and asked if they had seen three men from his boat.
“The next morning, the three men were still missing and the case became official. Detective Becky Low is assigned the case. Her and the FBI’s efforts over the next couple of weeks were futile. Then three weeks to the day, time and place the three men reappear not knowing they were gone. With the men returning, the case turned over to the FBI, but Detective Low remained involved. As progress was being made, the three men were offered money by an anonymous person to drop the charges. The case was now officially closed. However, Detective Low continued working the case off the books. Detective Low’s efforts expose a secret medical facility and a billionaire with political influence all the way to the president of the United States.”
Published by Fulton Books, Thomas C. Rank Ph.D.’s book will transport readers as they follow along on Detective Low’s quest to expose the dangerous conspiracy she uncovers during her investigation. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Paradox of a Crime” is sure to delight fans of crime novels, delivering a spellbinding reading experience that’s sure to keep the pages turning right up until the shocking conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Paradox of a Crime” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Early Saturday morning, the Racine, Wisconsin, 911 call center received a call of a disturbance at a local marina,” writes Dr. Rank. “The dispatchers could barely hear the caller, and he wouldn’t answer their questions. They listened to the caller’s conversation for several minutes before deciding to send a patrol to the scene. The officers arrived at the marina and walked to the men’s bathroom, where the call was initiated. They found the man who made the call and asked what happened.
“The caller, Will Pratt, explained there was a strange man in the bathroom requesting help from three men but wouldn’t explain why. The caller felt the situation was very odd and called 911. Mr. Pratt went on to say the stranger left just a few minutes before the officers arrived. The officers were skeptical of the situation since there was no evidence of a problem. Mr. Pratt had to agree with the officers and decided the whole thing was a practical joke. As the officers were just about to leave, a charter boat captain came up to the officers and asked if they had seen three men from his boat.
“The next morning, the three men were still missing and the case became official. Detective Becky Low is assigned the case. Her and the FBI’s efforts over the next couple of weeks were futile. Then three weeks to the day, time and place the three men reappear not knowing they were gone. With the men returning, the case turned over to the FBI, but Detective Low remained involved. As progress was being made, the three men were offered money by an anonymous person to drop the charges. The case was now officially closed. However, Detective Low continued working the case off the books. Detective Low’s efforts expose a secret medical facility and a billionaire with political influence all the way to the president of the United States.”
Published by Fulton Books, Thomas C. Rank Ph.D.’s book will transport readers as they follow along on Detective Low’s quest to expose the dangerous conspiracy she uncovers during her investigation. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Paradox of a Crime” is sure to delight fans of crime novels, delivering a spellbinding reading experience that’s sure to keep the pages turning right up until the shocking conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Paradox of a Crime” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories