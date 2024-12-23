Alfreda Gregory’s New Book “A Christian Love During A Pandemic” is a Stirring Tale of Two Strangers Who Forge a Connection Amidst the Chaos of the Covid-19 Pandemic
Durham, NC, December 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Alfreda Gregory, a Virginia native who now resides in North Carolina and has always enjoyed reading, has completed her most recent book “A Christian Love During A Pandemic”: a captivating romance that follows the lives of two individuals who manage to find a lasting relationship in the middle of a global pandemic.
In “A Christian Love During A Pandemic,” readers are introduced to Greer “Gree” Delaney, a young career-minded woman who has just uprooted her entire life to move to North Carolina to begin her own temp agency. But when a mysterious disease outbreak in China turns into a global pandemic, shuttering businesses and isolating people in their homes, she is left alone and uncertain of her future. But when a seemingly perfect man named Dex somehow finds his way into her life, the two are helpless to stop the blossoming romance in a time of fear and confusion.
Published by Fulton Books, Alfreda Gregory’s book is a riveting story of love and triumph set in an era of loss and isolation, promising to transport readers as they follow Gree and Dex’s budding relationship. Engaging and character-driven, “A Christian Love During A Pandemic” is sure to capture the hearts of readers from all walks of life, encouraging them to remember that there is always hope for a better future no matter how dire things may seem.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Christian Love During A Pandemic” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
