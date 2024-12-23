Chuck Tooman’s New Book “Soul Care for Caring Souls” is a Poignant Guide Designed to Help Readers Lead a More Spiritually Fulfilling Life No Matter Life’s Challenges
Marquette, MI, December 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Chuck Tooman, a United States Army veteran who earned a bachelor of science in education at Manchester College and a master of arts in English at Ball State University, with continuing studies at Mennonite Biblical Seminary and Garrett Evangelical Theological Seminary at Northwestern University, has completed his most recent book “Soul Care for Caring Souls”: a heartfelt collection of the author’s weekly meditation series designed to help readers forge a stronger connection with the Lord and their spirituality, ultimately helping them to nurture their soul and the souls of others.
At age thirty-nine, author Chuck Tooman surrendered to God’s calling upon his life. Parish pastor, church planting and revitalization, university and hospice chaplaincy, military support group chaplain, plus one very special “grandpa group” are among his ministries. Chuck’s deepest desire is that everyone has an intimate relationship with Jesus Christ, and he is in the initial stages of a ministry titled “Soul Care and The Jesus Prayer”. The author and his wife Barbara live in Marquette, Michigan, and have five children, fifteen grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
“‘Soul Care for Caring Souls’ had its beginning just a few short years ago, prior to my retiring as chaplain at Lake Superior Life Care and Hospice,” writes Tooman. “The occasion was COVID-19! All of a sudden, our small hospice staff of thirty people found ourselves confronted with regulations, requirements, face masks, shields, gowns, gloves, procedures, and situations we had never encountered before. And sometimes, almost everything seemed to change daily or twice daily.
“In the midst of moment-by-moment uncertainties, frustrations, and constant changes in rules and regulations, hospice staff and other caregivers were being ‘pushed to the edge’. My heart went out to them. It was time for spiritual care to step up. Everyone’s soul needed strengthening. How could I be supportive? Thus was born ‘Soul Care for Caring Souls’.”
Published by Fulton Books, Chuck Tooman’s book is a vital tool for anyone seeking to forge a stronger connection with the Lord, thus leading to a stronger soul able to handle whatever challenges life may present. Heartfelt and engaging, “Soul Care for Caring Souls” is sure to resonate with readers from all faiths and backgrounds, serving as a vital resource to connection on a personal level with Christ.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Soul Care for Caring Souls” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
