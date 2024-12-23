D.K. Olson’s New Book “CHICAGOLAND: Real-Life Stories from the Windy City Area” is a Compelling Memoir of Short Stories from the Author’s Time Living in the Chicago Area
Six Mile, SC, December 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author D.K. Olson, a veteran of the US Navy who served in the Vietnam War, worked in the painting business for eleven years, and then worked in the US Postal Service for twenty-two years, has completed his most recent book “CHICAGOLAND: Real-Life Stories from the Windy City Area”: a collection of stories documenting the good and bad that the author experienced during the first sixty years of his life living in Chicago and its suburbs.
“‘Chicagoland: Real-Life Stories from the Windy City Area’ could be looked at as just another ‘autobiography,’ but it is intended to go much, much further than that,” shares Olson. “Involved in these residential moves that I made (some planned, some not), included experiences in different communities and neighborhoods, as well as historical happenings and changes that took place in the Chicago area and our country during each particular move—22 in all. From a suburb to Chicago and then to another suburb, then back to Chicago, thus ‘Chicagoland’!”
Published by Fulton Books, D.K. Olson’s book will transport readers as they follow along on the author’s vivid and candid stories from his six decades spent living in Chicago and the surrounding neighborhoods, documenting why this area has held such a special place in his heart all these years later.
Deeply personal and stirring, “CHICAGOLAND” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life and is shared in the hope that within its stories, readers can see themselves as they reflect upon their own life experiences.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “CHICAGOLAND: Real-Life Stories from the Windy City Area” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
