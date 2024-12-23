Sandy Roberts’s New Book “The Un-Privileged” is a Poignant and Heartfelt Memoir Documenting the Trials and Triumphs Experienced by the Author Throughout His Life
New York, NY, December 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Sandy Roberts, a veteran of the Air Force who attended the University of Minnesota, has completed his most recent book “The Un-Privileged”: a compelling account of the author’s life, documenting the struggles he endured in order to build a life of success from humble beginnings.
“The book is a semi-autobiography about growing up in a small Alabama town, where the majority of jobs were farm related,” writes Roberts. “My father died when I was about six. My mother raised me and my two older brothers on her salary from a housekeeping job along with the small income of my two brothers from farm work during the summer, when school was out. I joined my brothers when I was about ten. We moved to Anniston, Alabama, about three years later, and Mom got a job at Fort McClellan Army Post. She earned a much better salary there, but my brothers and I had local summer jobs.”
Published by Fulton Books, Sandy Roberts’s book is a powerful account that will captivate readers as they follow the author’s challenges, as well as his successes, that define his life. Deeply personal and candid, “The Un-Privileged” promises to uplift readers, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Un-Privileged” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
