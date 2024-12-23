Princess Rainbow Lollipop’s New Book “One Scoop of Ice Cream” is a Charming Story of a Young Boy Who Learns an Important Lesson About Eating in Moderation
New York, NY, December 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Princess Rainbow Lollipop, who comes from a faraway land and enjoys playing outside, picking flowers, and making rainbow jewelry, has completed her most recent book “One Scoop of Ice Cream”: a captivating tale that follows a young boy who goes to the ice cream parlor with his mother for a treat. But when they arrive, he is overwhelmed by all his options and wants to order more ice cream than he can possibly eat, thus prompting a vital teaching moment.
“This book is a fun and colorful adventure full of rhymes about choosing one scoop of ice cream,” writes Princess Rainbow Lollipop. “In it, a little boy goes to the ice cream parlor with his mommy as a reward for singing a song at his school. When they arrive, the little boy gets so excited about all the flavors of ice cream that he starts to want them all. In the process of wanting every flavor of ice cream, his mommy has to teach him that too much will give him a tummy ache. In the end, the little boy spends his time choosing one scoop of ice cream.”
Published by Fulton Books, Princess Rainbow Lollipop’s book is a great lesson for children to learn healthy eating habits, all in an outrageously fun and colorful rhyming tale. With vibrant artwork to help bring Princess Rainbow Lollipop’s story to life, “Once Scoop of Ice Cream” promises to be a fun reading experience for kids and adults of all ages.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “One Scoop of Ice Cream” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Categories