Sam Hain’s New Book “Warrior Eternal: Primeval” is a Gripping Novel That Follows Primus, a Brave Warrior Who Must Rise Above the Chaos to Save His Land and His Love
New York, NY, December 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Sam Hain, a loving husband and engineer who enjoys long rides on his motorcycle and sampling new scotch and whiskey, has completed his most recent book “Warrior Eternal: Primeval”: a gripping tale set in ancient times that follows a courageous warrior who must save his home while also finding his place amongst a world of chaos.
“Long before the time of the pyramids, a great battle was fought between several cities, which threatened to topple the established rule,” writes Hain. “One warrior, Primus, has the potential to save his home and his land. But danger lurks everywhere, and no one is safe. It’s up to Primus to save his city and protect his love and carve his path in life. Who, or what, will try to stop him?”
Published by Fulton Books, Sam Hain’s book is a compelling tale that promises to captivate readers as they follow Primus’s heroic journey to defend all he has ever known. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Warrior Eternal: Primeval” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the thrilling conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Warrior Eternal: Primeval” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
