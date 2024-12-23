Brenda Siri’s New Book “Why Are You My Grandmother?” is a Charming Tale About a Young Boy Who Wonders Who His Other Grandmother is, and Why He Doesn’t See His Father
Prosper, TX, December 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Brenda Siri, the president of an HR consulting firm as well as an adjunct professor for the University of Texas at Dallas, and illustrator Kristy Patterson have completed their most recent book “Why Are You My Grandmother?”: a poignant and heartfelt story of a young boy named Kaeden, who his Gigi is, and why he has two grandmothers despite only living with one parent.
A native of California, author Brenda Siri holds a bachelor’s degree in business and a master’s degree in organizational management. Although she is passionate about her work, the author regards her loving family as the most important thing in her life. Currently, she resides in Dallas, Texas, with her husband, and commits time to philanthropic activities and enjoys traveling the world when she is not working.
In “Why Are You My Grandmother?” readers are introduced to Kaeden, a young boy who spends time visiting Gigi, who lives faraway. After being confused as to who Gigi really is, Kaeden finally asks her, and discovers that she is his grandmother, just like the one who lives near him and his mother. After learning that Kaeden’s father and Gigi’s son are the same person, Kaeden is happy to have two grandmothers.
Published by Fulton Books, Brenda Siri’s book is based upon real-life events. After the unexpected birth of the author’s first grandchild, Kaeden, she began spending time with him despite her son and his father being absent from their lives. When Kaeden questioned who she was, Brenda realized it was time to tell him why she was his grandmother.
Inspired by this, she wrote “Why Are You My Grandmother?” to help other parents, grandparents, and children know they are loved and are not alone in having an absent parent.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Why Are You My Grandmother?” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
