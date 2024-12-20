Author Kelvin Daniels’s New Book “Determined (To Ride that Train to Success)” Chronicles the Author’s Life of Struggles and Triumphs in the World of Law Enforcement

Recent release “Determined (To Ride that Train to Success)” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kelvin Daniels is a poignant memoir that documents the author’s rise to success through a prominent career in law enforcement. Through his journey, Kelvin explores how his career led to countless opportunities for success, happiness, and fulfillment.