Author Kelvin Daniels’s New Book “Determined (To Ride that Train to Success)” Chronicles the Author’s Life of Struggles and Triumphs in the World of Law Enforcement
Recent release “Determined (To Ride that Train to Success)” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kelvin Daniels is a poignant memoir that documents the author’s rise to success through a prominent career in law enforcement. Through his journey, Kelvin explores how his career led to countless opportunities for success, happiness, and fulfillment.
Winterville, NC, December 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kelvin Daniels has completed his new book “Determined (To Ride that Train to Success)”: a captivating and heartfelt autobiographical account that documents the author’s rise through the ranks of his law enforcement career, and his journey to find happiness and success throughout his life.
“Growing up as an inner-city youth in New York City, I developed a prominent law enforcement career,” writes Kelvin. “This is a train ride taking me down the tracks, telling the story of my life, and carrying me to places where I had much success in this journey. A journey that taught me patience, understanding, and how to make a difference in society. All this gave me much joy and happiness.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Kelvin Daniels’s poignant memoir will transport readers as they follow along on the author’s journey from his humble beginnings to a lifetime of joy and fulfillment. Deeply personal and emotionally honest, “Determined (To Ride that Train to Success)” is sure to inspire readers to reflect on their own journeys, providing them hope that a better future is always available for those willing to put in the work.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Determined (To Ride that Train to Success)” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors.
