Author J. Francis Quigley’s New Book “Natation” Invites Readers on a Compelling Exploration of the Science of Human Movement in Water and Its Profound Impacts

Recent release “Natation” from Newman Springs Publishing author J. Francis Quigley is a fascinating exploration of swimming and the science of human movement in water. Dedicated to the memory of Lee, one of the author’s adult swimming students, the book blends personal stories, scientific insights, and a light-hearted reflection on the power of swimming and its cultural significance.