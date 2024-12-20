Author J. Francis Quigley’s New Book “Natation” Invites Readers on a Compelling Exploration of the Science of Human Movement in Water and Its Profound Impacts
Recent release “Natation” from Newman Springs Publishing author J. Francis Quigley is a fascinating exploration of swimming and the science of human movement in water. Dedicated to the memory of Lee, one of the author’s adult swimming students, the book blends personal stories, scientific insights, and a light-hearted reflection on the power of swimming and its cultural significance.
Lawndale, CA, December 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- J. Francis Quigley, a dedicated swimming coach, has completed his new book “Natation”: an engaging look at the science of swimming, the art of teaching human movement in water, and the parallels that learning to swim can have with the struggles and obstacles of life itself. Originally titled “Lee’s Manual to Swimming”, to honor one of the author’s adult swimming students, “Natation” breaks down the complex biomechanics of swimming—explaining how the body moves in water and how that movement can be taught to beginners. His other published titles include “Project Freeth: Volume 1” and “Project Freeth: Volume 2”.
“Almost all the other students and their families I featured in this book are still alive. They’ve just moved on,” writes Quigley. “Davide, the eleven-year-old boy, is now entering his sophomore year at UCLA. He’s in both the swimming club and the water polo club there. Due to present NCAA rules, clubs are the highest level of support that the school offers now. The kids I worked with whose father is a Navy SEALS reservist relocated to Tennessee, enjoying a whole new world in the Appalachian foothills, moving on and upward.
“Bottom line is this book details the science of human movement in water and how it’s taught to the uninformed but willing. I hope everyone who reads this is enriched with the subject matter one way or another. Peace out.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, J. Francis Quigley’s enthralling tale blends together personal history and scientific inquiry, taking readers on a journey that is both enlightening and deeply personal. Heartfelt and engaging, “Natation” reveals how sometimes the most valuable insights come from the unlikeliest of sources.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Natation” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“Almost all the other students and their families I featured in this book are still alive. They’ve just moved on,” writes Quigley. “Davide, the eleven-year-old boy, is now entering his sophomore year at UCLA. He’s in both the swimming club and the water polo club there. Due to present NCAA rules, clubs are the highest level of support that the school offers now. The kids I worked with whose father is a Navy SEALS reservist relocated to Tennessee, enjoying a whole new world in the Appalachian foothills, moving on and upward.
“Bottom line is this book details the science of human movement in water and how it’s taught to the uninformed but willing. I hope everyone who reads this is enriched with the subject matter one way or another. Peace out.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, J. Francis Quigley’s enthralling tale blends together personal history and scientific inquiry, taking readers on a journey that is both enlightening and deeply personal. Heartfelt and engaging, “Natation” reveals how sometimes the most valuable insights come from the unlikeliest of sources.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Natation” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories