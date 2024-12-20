Author Andre Hillery’s New Book “Don't Bully Phil Bully” is a Powerful Story Told Through Poetic Verse That Warns of the Disastrous Consequences Bullying Can Have

Recent release “Don't Bully Phil Bully” from Newman Springs Publishing author Andre Hillery is a poignant and heartfelt story that explores the way in which bullying can destroy lives, leading to horrifying consequences for those who are constantly picked on by others. Told in poetic verse, “Don’t Bully Phil Bully” also reveals the ways in which cyberbullying has become an epidemic within society.