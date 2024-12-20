Author Andre Hillery’s New Book “Don't Bully Phil Bully” is a Powerful Story Told Through Poetic Verse That Warns of the Disastrous Consequences Bullying Can Have
Recent release “Don't Bully Phil Bully” from Newman Springs Publishing author Andre Hillery is a poignant and heartfelt story that explores the way in which bullying can destroy lives, leading to horrifying consequences for those who are constantly picked on by others. Told in poetic verse, “Don’t Bully Phil Bully” also reveals the ways in which cyberbullying has become an epidemic within society.
Stockton, CA, December 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Andre Hillery, who was born and raised in the inner cities of Northern California, has completed his new book “Don't Bully Phil Bully”: a gripping and thought-provoking look at the devastation that bullying can have, serving as a call to action to stand up against bullies and to put a stop to their actions before it’s too late.
“The heinous act of bullying has been around since biblical times, and the fact that our society does not take bullying seriously is the reason why so many of our youth feel like there is only one way out of being bullied,” writes Andre. “There have been several major tragedies in our society that were the result of bullying. We are constantly seeing these heinous acts of bullying in our schools and in our workplaces. And now among the new millennials, there is something called cyberbullying. It’s past time for us to come together as human beings and eradicate the heinous acts of bullying. It’s time to stand up and say enough is enough.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Andre Hillery’s enthralling tale is partly inspired by the bullying the author faced in both school and his neighborhood while growing up, as well as the tragic true stories of others who have taken their own lives due to intense and extreme bullying. Deeply personal and emotionally raw, “Don’t Bully Phil Bully” is sure to resonate with anyone who has ever felt picked on, encouraging audiences to stand up and do their part to help stop the heinous acts of bullying across the world.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Don't Bully Phil Bully” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
www.newmansprings.com
