Author Teresa Ryder’s New Book “Blinded by Trust” is a Poignant and Heartfelt Novel That Follows One Woman’s Journey Through Betrayal and a Quest for Healing

Recent release “Blinded by Trust” from Newman Springs Publishing author Teresa Ryder explores the devastating impact of betrayal when a woman discovers the hidden secrets of the one person she trusted most. As she grapples with feelings of hurt, anger, and regret, Ryder’s poignant narrative invites readers to reflect on the complexities of love and the path to recovery.