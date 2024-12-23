Author Teresa Ryder’s New Book “Blinded by Trust” is a Poignant and Heartfelt Novel That Follows One Woman’s Journey Through Betrayal and a Quest for Healing
Recent release “Blinded by Trust” from Newman Springs Publishing author Teresa Ryder explores the devastating impact of betrayal when a woman discovers the hidden secrets of the one person she trusted most. As she grapples with feelings of hurt, anger, and regret, Ryder’s poignant narrative invites readers to reflect on the complexities of love and the path to recovery.
Newton, NC, December 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Teresa Ryder, a mother of four children and the proud grandmother to five grandsons and two granddaughters, has completed her new book “Blinded by Trust”: a gripping tale that delves into the heart of betrayal and the emotional turmoil that follows when long-held secrets are revealed, forcing a woman to confront the fragility of trust and love.
“She never thought for a moment she couldn’t trust the one person she needed most to trust when all his well-kept secrets came out into the open,” writes Ryder. “She couldn’t believe what she was being told about the person she had spent most of her life with. How was she to recover from this kind of hurt? Leaving her to face the fact that she would never be able to trust enough to love as she has. How could so many family members know of his secrets and keep them so quietly hidden? And how could they turn their backs on or not lift a finger to save two innocent children from a life they didn’t deserve? If she had been told of those well-kept secrets, life would have been so different for them. She has so many unanswered questions and a regretful heart that there is nothing she can do to change anything at this stage in time. It’s too late to undo the damage caused by one person and the ones who now blame her for bashing his false image. The wounds she has opened will heal so much faster now. The only way she can face each day is for her to apologize for being so naive that she was blinded by trust.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Teresa Ryder’s enthralling tale is not just a story of betrayal; it’s also a testament to resilience and the power of self-discovery. Ryder’s writing invites readers to reflect on their own experiences with trust and the importance of honesty in relationships and promises to resonate with anyone who has faced the painful realities of misplaced trust.
Readers who wish to experience this emotionally stirring work can purchase “Blinded by Trust” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
