Author Stone White’s New Book “Back to the Lou: In the Mind” is a Riveting Memoir That Follows the Daily Struggles of the Author and Delves Into His Mind
Recent release “Back to the Lou: In the Mind” from Newman Springs Publishing author Stone White is an eye-opening saga that transports readers, presenting an enthralling look deep into the mind of the author. As he describes his various challenges and triumphs, readers will discover new insights that promise to challenge and impact their worldview.
New York, NY, December 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Stone White has completed his new book “Back to the Lou: In the Mind”: a thought-provoking novel that promises to take readers on a chaotic journey through the mind of the author, offering a powerful journey of self-exploration, mental health, and artistic expression.
“May I please have the honor of introducing my next opus titled ‘In the Mind’,” writes Stone. “It is a daily journey into my madness and inevitable end, day by day. A book of my reality every day for 156 days in a row. The trials and adventures abound to you, the reader. Don’t be too afraid. Because it could be your life, in the next life.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Stone White’s riveting tale is a follow up to the author’s previous work, “Trapped in St. Louis”. Expertly paced and brimming with the author’s signature humor and artistic style, “Back to the Lou: In the Mind” is sure to both shock and delight readers, leaving them eager for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Back to the Lou: In the Mind” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
