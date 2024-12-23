Author Rene Nicholas Matlock’s New Book “Undeserved Favor” is a Powerful Memoir That Reveals How Fulfilling One’s Life Can Truly be with Christ by Their Side
Recent release “Undeserved Favor” from Newman Springs Publishing author Rene Nicholas Matlock is a stirring autobiographical account that reveals how the author turned her ordinary life into a fabulous one through her relationship with the Lord. From her earliest memories to adulthood, Matlock shows how her experiences, struggles, and faith helped to shape her into the woman she is today.
Keller, TX, December 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rene Nicholas Matlock has completed her new book “Undeserved Favor”: a poignant and compelling memoir that reveals how an ordinary life can become extraordinary when one lives with Jesus Christ besides them at every turn.
“My testimony was originally intended for my immediate family, but as I started writing, I realized that the scriptures and prayer truths mentioned in my testimony would bless others,” writes Matlock.
“Prayers for the unsaved have always been my greatest desire. I have always had a burden in my heart for the lost. The Lord put in my mind the picture that you see on the cover of Undeserved Favor. All the fruit on the tree looks beautiful, but the fruit on the tree is all different. Just like we are different from each other—we all have two eyes, two ears, one nose, and one mouth. We each have different shapes and skin colors, and this fruit is found all over the world. God created this fruit, and He has a purpose and a plan for each one.
“You might look at your life and desperately desire to have a new direction. You want so much to start over with a clean slate and not have to carry around the burden of sin, shame, and the headache that this world brings to all of us.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Rene Nicholas Matlock’s engaging memoir is sure to captivate readers as they discover how the author managed to endure countless trials and struggles in her life with the incredible strength found through her faith. Deeply personal and candid, Matlock shares her journey in the hope of inspiring readers from all walks of life to discover how having Christ in the center of one’s life can lead to understanding their divine purpose on Earth.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Undeserved Favor” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
