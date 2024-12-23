Author Rene Nicholas Matlock’s New Book “Undeserved Favor” is a Powerful Memoir That Reveals How Fulfilling One’s Life Can Truly be with Christ by Their Side

Recent release “Undeserved Favor” from Newman Springs Publishing author Rene Nicholas Matlock is a stirring autobiographical account that reveals how the author turned her ordinary life into a fabulous one through her relationship with the Lord. From her earliest memories to adulthood, Matlock shows how her experiences, struggles, and faith helped to shape her into the woman she is today.