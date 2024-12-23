Author Clif Laplant’s New Book “The Cycles of Creation: A New Testament of Life Cycle III Genesis” Offers a Transformative Look at Humanity’s Evolution and Rebirth
Recent release “The Cycles of Creation: A New Testament of Life Cycle III Genesis” from Newman Springs Publishing author Clif Laplant is a thought-provoking work that delves into the current transformation that humanity is experiencing. Delving into themes of divine freedom and spiritual awakening, Laplant offers a guide for those longing to align with a higher purpose.
Lahaina, HI, December 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Clif Laplant has completed his new book “The Cycles of Creation: A New Testament of Life Cycle III Genesis”: a riveting and engaging look at the ongoing evolution and rebirth that mankind is currently going through, providing readers with the tools they need to prepare themselves in order to connect with the higher power that calls to them.
“This book has been written in an energetic and synergistic fashion of outline, to relay for all an energy association and doorway for our mind and heart to enter together in a new energy alliance,” writes Laplant. “The repetitive outlines and associations are for ease of a clear perspective and understanding of very important information, but they are also, in reality, an energetic frequency release of past profile conditioning over many incarnations. This is to assist all souls to move forward now, as all of our realities of life begin to change. I wish all to try to keep an open mind and have faith in themselves with creation as you interface with each of ‘The Cycles of Creation.’ We all are our Creator’s children and will eventually become our great god self with our Creator’s love, light, and perfection guiding each of us on our journey of life, our journey of light.”
The author continues, “Our Creator provides complete freedom for all souls’ learning and growth, and the cycles of creation ensure that all souls are not restricted in their learning, growth, and light expression.
“I put forth now that I refer to our Creator as a representation of the head of all of the religions. My personal feeling is that there is only one Creator and that all of humanity is experiencing a spiritual existence from the same source of creation.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Clif Laplant’s eye-opening series is sure to captivate readers from all walks of life as they discover a new path to enlightenment and higher purpose, all while embracing the incredible changes happening around them. Poignant and compelling, “The Cycles of Creation: A New Testament of Life Cycle III Genesis” is a powerful testament to the incredible renewal and creation currently taking place in the modern era of collective spiritual awakening.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Cycles of Creation: A New Testament of Life Cycle III Genesis” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
