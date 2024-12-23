Author Clif Laplant’s New Book “The Cycles of Creation: A New Testament of Life Cycle III Genesis” Offers a Transformative Look at Humanity’s Evolution and Rebirth

Recent release “The Cycles of Creation: A New Testament of Life Cycle III Genesis” from Newman Springs Publishing author Clif Laplant is a thought-provoking work that delves into the current transformation that humanity is experiencing. Delving into themes of divine freedom and spiritual awakening, Laplant offers a guide for those longing to align with a higher purpose.