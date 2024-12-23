Author David E. White’s New Book “A Timeless Face: Dave's Facial Exercises” Provides Readers with All They Need to Reach Their Facial Improvement Goals
Recent release “A Timeless Face: Dave's Facial Exercises” from Covenant Books author David E. White is a comprehensive guide designed to help readers rejuvenate their facial appearance through facial exercises and massages. From forehead wrinkles to baggy eyes, David shares the tools needed to create a more youthful and healthy face.
Shoreline, WA, December 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- David E. White, who enjoys reading, tai chi, and yoga to keep fit, has completed his new book, “A Timeless Face: Dave's Facial Exercises”: a fascinating collection of facial exercises and massages that anyone can do to help make one’s face look more youthful and revitalized.
“I have completed many hours of research, including consulting with dermatology doctors and medical schools and using my technique on myself, which brought me to finally achieve my goal,” writes David. “After many years of weightlifting in my teens and realizing the face was always overlooked, I was inspired to help with facial concerns and hope users will be delighted with how they look.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, David E. White’s new book will show readers how to age gracefully, allowing them to feel good and look good through everyday exercises and lifestyle changes. All-encompassing and easy to follow, “A Timeless Face” is sure to become a vital tool for anyone looking to make improvements to their facial appearance and, ultimately, their overall health.
Readers can purchase “A Timeless Face: Dave's Facial Exercises” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
