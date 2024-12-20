Author Jeanne Dicke’s New Book “When Sarah Laughed: A Story of God's Faithfulness” is an Inspiring and Heartwarming Tale of Doubt, Faith, and Divine Promise
Recent release “When Sarah Laughed: A Story of God's Faithfulness” from Covenant Books author Jeanne Dicke is a charming tale that recounts the biblical story of Sarah and Abraham. Through this engaging book designed for young readers, Dicke explores Sarah’s transformative journey from doubt to faith upon receiving the blessing of a son, Isaac.
Woodbury, MN, December 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jeanne Dicke, a retired church worker with experience teaching the Christian faith to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has completed her new book, “When Sarah Laughed: A Story of God's Faithfulness”: an inspiring re-telling of the story of Sarah and Abraham that explores the powerful themes of doubt, faith, and the fulfillment of God’s promises.
“Sarah’s doubt turns to joy-filled faith when God blesses her and her husband, Abraham, with a son,” writes Dicke. “Abraham’s family would one day become a great nation from which Jesus the Messiah would be born. May our doubts turn to joy-filled faith as we experience God’s faithfulness in our lives. God always keeps His promises!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jeanne Dicke’s new book was inspired by the author's' niece, who as a child, wanted a story about someone named Sarah. With colorful artwork to help bring Dicke’s story to life, “When Sarah Laughed” will encourage readers to experience the joy of faith and trusting in God’s plan for them.
Readers can purchase “When Sarah Laughed: A Story of God's Faithfulness” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
