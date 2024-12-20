Author Jeanne Dicke’s New Book “When Sarah Laughed: A Story of God's Faithfulness” is an Inspiring and Heartwarming Tale of Doubt, Faith, and Divine Promise

Recent release “When Sarah Laughed: A Story of God's Faithfulness” from Covenant Books author Jeanne Dicke is a charming tale that recounts the biblical story of Sarah and Abraham. Through this engaging book designed for young readers, Dicke explores Sarah’s transformative journey from doubt to faith upon receiving the blessing of a son, Isaac.