Author Varyl Doehring’s New Book “The Ghost Child” is a Thrilling Novel That Follows a Young College Student Who Must Protect Her Magical Newborn from a Villainous King

Recent release “The Ghost Child” from Covenant Books author Varyl Doehring is a gripping tale that centers around Anna, a seemingly normal college freshman who is shocked when she gives birth to a child on Halloween night. Not only is her baby a ghost only she can see, but he harbors special powers that places a target on Anna and her family.