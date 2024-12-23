Author Varyl Doehring’s New Book “The Ghost Child” is a Thrilling Novel That Follows a Young College Student Who Must Protect Her Magical Newborn from a Villainous King
Recent release “The Ghost Child” from Covenant Books author Varyl Doehring is a gripping tale that centers around Anna, a seemingly normal college freshman who is shocked when she gives birth to a child on Halloween night. Not only is her baby a ghost only she can see, but he harbors special powers that places a target on Anna and her family.
Lincoln, NE, December 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Varyl Doehring, a retired corrections officer who also worked as a commercial chef for years, has completed his new book, “The Ghost Child”: a captivating supernatural novel that follows a college student whose world is turned upside after giving birth to a magical baby that she’ll have to defend from an evil king who longs to steal his powers.
“Anna was getting ready to go to college,” writes Doehring. “She was the top of her class in high school, so she had earned a scholarship. As she gets to college, she starts to not feel well. Her new roommate teases her that she is showing signs of being pregnant. She goes to the doctor and is told she is fine; she just needs to get more sleep. Then on Halloween, she goes into labor. She has a perfectly normal baby except for the fact that it is a ghost baby named Anthony that only she can see or hear. Before long, she finds that Anthony has many magical powers.
“Anna also finds out that her family and Tony’s are all Roma, and there is an evil self-proclaimed Roma king who wants to steal all of Anthony’s family’s powers. Of course, the King needs to take their lives to get their powers. How will Anna protect her family from the evil king and his army?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Varyl Doehring’s new book is an enthralling page-turner that promises to transport readers as they follow along on Anna’s desperate quest to save her baby from the clutches of those who want him dead. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Ghost Child” promises to shock and delight readers with twists and turns, leaving them spellbound right up until the final page.
Readers can purchase “The Ghost Child” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Anna was getting ready to go to college,” writes Doehring. “She was the top of her class in high school, so she had earned a scholarship. As she gets to college, she starts to not feel well. Her new roommate teases her that she is showing signs of being pregnant. She goes to the doctor and is told she is fine; she just needs to get more sleep. Then on Halloween, she goes into labor. She has a perfectly normal baby except for the fact that it is a ghost baby named Anthony that only she can see or hear. Before long, she finds that Anthony has many magical powers.
“Anna also finds out that her family and Tony’s are all Roma, and there is an evil self-proclaimed Roma king who wants to steal all of Anthony’s family’s powers. Of course, the King needs to take their lives to get their powers. How will Anna protect her family from the evil king and his army?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Varyl Doehring’s new book is an enthralling page-turner that promises to transport readers as they follow along on Anna’s desperate quest to save her baby from the clutches of those who want him dead. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Ghost Child” promises to shock and delight readers with twists and turns, leaving them spellbound right up until the final page.
Readers can purchase “The Ghost Child” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories