River Valley Smile Center Honored as Best Dental Practice in the Fort Smith Community Choice Awards 2024
Fort Smith, AR, December 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- River Valley Smile Center is proud to announce its recognition as the Best Dental Practice in the prestigious Fort Smith Community Choice Awards 2024. This accolade underscores the practice’s commitment to providing exceptional dental care and fostering a welcoming environment for patients of all ages.
The award reflects the trust and confidence the Fort Smith community places in River Valley Smile Center’s dedication to excellence, innovation, and patient-focused care. Led by Dr. Charles Liggett and Dr. Cole Johnson, the practice offers a wide range of services, from routine dental checkups to cosmetic dentistry and restorative treatments, ensuring every patient receives the highest standard of care.
"We are truly honored to be recognized as the Best Dental Practice in Fort Smith," said Dr. Charles Liggett. "This award is a testament to our hardworking team and our mission to create healthy, beautiful smiles while building strong relationships with our patients."
The Fort Smith Community Choice Awards celebrate local businesses and professionals who go above and beyond for their community. River Valley Smile Center’s win highlights its role as a trusted provider of dental care and its commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of its patients.
For more information about River Valley Smile Center or to schedule an appointment, visit www.rivervalleysmiles.com.
River Valley Smile Center is a leading dental practice located in Fort Smith, Arkansas. With a commitment to excellence, the center provides a comprehensive range of services, including preventive care, cosmetic dentistry, and more. The experienced team at River Valley Smile Center is dedicated to delivering exceptional patient care and promoting oral health within the community.
The award reflects the trust and confidence the Fort Smith community places in River Valley Smile Center’s dedication to excellence, innovation, and patient-focused care. Led by Dr. Charles Liggett and Dr. Cole Johnson, the practice offers a wide range of services, from routine dental checkups to cosmetic dentistry and restorative treatments, ensuring every patient receives the highest standard of care.
"We are truly honored to be recognized as the Best Dental Practice in Fort Smith," said Dr. Charles Liggett. "This award is a testament to our hardworking team and our mission to create healthy, beautiful smiles while building strong relationships with our patients."
The Fort Smith Community Choice Awards celebrate local businesses and professionals who go above and beyond for their community. River Valley Smile Center’s win highlights its role as a trusted provider of dental care and its commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of its patients.
For more information about River Valley Smile Center or to schedule an appointment, visit www.rivervalleysmiles.com.
River Valley Smile Center is a leading dental practice located in Fort Smith, Arkansas. With a commitment to excellence, the center provides a comprehensive range of services, including preventive care, cosmetic dentistry, and more. The experienced team at River Valley Smile Center is dedicated to delivering exceptional patient care and promoting oral health within the community.
Contact
River Valley Smile CenterContact
Dr. Charles Liggett
479-646-0706
https://rivervalleysmiles.com
Dr. Charles Liggett
479-646-0706
https://rivervalleysmiles.com
Categories