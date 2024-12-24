Author Dora Gonzales’s New Book “Whispers from the Mesas” is a Memoir of Short Stories That Recount the Author’s Life Growing Up with Her Family in New Mexico
Recent release “Whispers from the Mesas” from Covenant Books author Dora Gonzales is a fascinating assortment of short stories from the author’s childhood while growing up in New Mexico, chronicling her family’s struggles, triumphs, losses, and joys amongst the incredible landscape of “The Land of Enchantment.”
Albuquerque, NM, December 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dora Gonzales, a native of New Mexico who spent most of her life in California, has completed her new book, “Whispers from the Mesas”: a heartfelt and stirring collection of short stories documenting the author’s memories surrounding her time growing up in New Mexico.
Author Dora Gonzales started college at the age of sixty-eight and received her master’s in history at the age of seventy-four at New Mexico State University (NMSU) was a native of New Mexico. Sadly, the author passed away in 2019 at the age of eighty-seven in her beloved New Mexico—the land of enchantment, where she will forever listen to the whispers from the Mesas. She is survived by seven beautiful children, who gave her many wonderful grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her family wanted her writings to be shared with others and to honor her memories and stories.
Gonzales shares, “To my dear friends, relatives, Danny and Bonnie, and those who have bought my book, may you enjoy and find solace in these stories of another time, having taken place in my beloved Atarque, New Mexico. A time which has passed to the ages, never to return. I hope that my series of short stories, ‘Whispers from the Mesas’ will bring you memories and fill your hearts with joy. Thank you for listening to the ‘Whispers from the Mesas.’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dora Gonzales’s new book is a captivating series that will transport readers back to a bygone era to discover the rich history and landscape of the New Mexico of the author’s childhood. Poignant and deeply personal, “Whispers of the Mesas” is a spellbinding tale that is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers from all walks of life, helping them to see the beauty and wonder of the state of the mesas.
Readers can purchase “Whispers from the Mesas” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Dora Gonzales started college at the age of sixty-eight and received her master’s in history at the age of seventy-four at New Mexico State University (NMSU) was a native of New Mexico. Sadly, the author passed away in 2019 at the age of eighty-seven in her beloved New Mexico—the land of enchantment, where she will forever listen to the whispers from the Mesas. She is survived by seven beautiful children, who gave her many wonderful grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her family wanted her writings to be shared with others and to honor her memories and stories.
Gonzales shares, “To my dear friends, relatives, Danny and Bonnie, and those who have bought my book, may you enjoy and find solace in these stories of another time, having taken place in my beloved Atarque, New Mexico. A time which has passed to the ages, never to return. I hope that my series of short stories, ‘Whispers from the Mesas’ will bring you memories and fill your hearts with joy. Thank you for listening to the ‘Whispers from the Mesas.’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dora Gonzales’s new book is a captivating series that will transport readers back to a bygone era to discover the rich history and landscape of the New Mexico of the author’s childhood. Poignant and deeply personal, “Whispers of the Mesas” is a spellbinding tale that is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers from all walks of life, helping them to see the beauty and wonder of the state of the mesas.
Readers can purchase “Whispers from the Mesas” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories