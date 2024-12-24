Author Dora Gonzales’s New Book “Whispers from the Mesas” is a Memoir of Short Stories That Recount the Author’s Life Growing Up with Her Family in New Mexico

Recent release “Whispers from the Mesas” from Covenant Books author Dora Gonzales is a fascinating assortment of short stories from the author’s childhood while growing up in New Mexico, chronicling her family’s struggles, triumphs, losses, and joys amongst the incredible landscape of “The Land of Enchantment.”