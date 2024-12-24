Author Mary Jane (Smith) Davis’s New Book “A Ride in a Bubble” is a Charming Tale of Two Siblings Who Set Off on a Magical Adventure Floating Amongst the Clouds
Recent release “A Ride in a Bubble” from Covenant Books author Mary Jane (Smith) Davis is a delightful story that follows Gabe and Heather, two siblings who decide to spend a day outside blowing bubbles. But when they blow a bubble big enough to float away in, they find themselves on a grand and imaginative adventure.
Richardson, TX, December 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Mary Jane (Smith) Davis, an educator who taught in the Lawton school system for thirty years and is now retired, living in Texas with her daughter, has completed her new book, “A Ride in a Bubble”: an adorable story of two siblings who find themselves floating in a bubble on a delightful and magical journey to see the world.
“Two children are playing and blowing bubbles when their imagination takes them on a wild adventure through the countryside,” writes Davis.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Mary Jane (Smith) Davis’s new book will take readers of all ages on a thrilling ride as they follow young Gabe and Heather through the clouds, taking in the beautiful sights all around them.
Accompanied by colorful and vibrant artwork to bring Davis’s story to life, “A Ride in a Bubble” is sure to delight readers, inviting them to revisit this engaging tale over and over again.
Readers can purchase “A Ride in a Bubble” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
