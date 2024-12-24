Author Mary Jane (Smith) Davis’s New Book “A Ride in a Bubble” is a Charming Tale of Two Siblings Who Set Off on a Magical Adventure Floating Amongst the Clouds

Recent release “A Ride in a Bubble” from Covenant Books author Mary Jane (Smith) Davis is a delightful story that follows Gabe and Heather, two siblings who decide to spend a day outside blowing bubbles. But when they blow a bubble big enough to float away in, they find themselves on a grand and imaginative adventure.