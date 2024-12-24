Author Richard Parnes’s New Book “My Lazarus Life” is a Poignant and Engaging Tale That Follows One Woman’s Rediscovery of Her Life After Death Through Christ

Recent release “My Lazarus Life: A True Story Based on the Life, Death, and Life of Teresa-Rose Earp” from Covenant Books author Richard Parnes is a compelling and powerful account that chronicles Teresa-Rose Earp, whose own experiences in being declared dead multiple lives helped lead to a spiritual renewal of her faith and relationship with God.