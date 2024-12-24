Author Richard Parnes’s New Book “My Lazarus Life” is a Poignant and Engaging Tale That Follows One Woman’s Rediscovery of Her Life After Death Through Christ
Recent release “My Lazarus Life: A True Story Based on the Life, Death, and Life of Teresa-Rose Earp” from Covenant Books author Richard Parnes is a compelling and powerful account that chronicles Teresa-Rose Earp, whose own experiences in being declared dead multiple lives helped lead to a spiritual renewal of her faith and relationship with God.
New York, NY, December 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Richard Parnes, who lives in Northern Virginia with his wife, Mila, and enjoys listening and learning to hear the words from God and Jesus Christ, has completed his new book, “My Lazarus Life: A True Story Based on the Life, Death, and Life of Teresa-Rose Earp”: a stunning true story of one woman’s spiritual journey of meeting and rediscovering her life with the Lord Jesus Christ.
“Anyone who has ever thought they knew what heaven looks like or tried to describe it has never really known or seen it,” writes Parnes. “According to Teresa-Rose Earp, who has died three times and speaks with Jesus Christ daily, it is much more than anyone could possibly believe. It is beyond the splendor, beauty, and love that can be felt on the earth plane. It is everything we all want for all eternity. Teresa describes death not as the end, but the beginning of eternal glory.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Richard Parnes’s new book is a stunning account that promises to resonate with readers from all walks of life, as they discover how the author’s experiences offered her a chance for renewal and a reawakening through Christ. Emotionally stirring and candid, “My Lazarus Life” will encourage readers to believe in the Lord Jesus Christ and to pray daily.
Readers can purchase “My Lazarus Life: A True Story Based on the Life, Death, and Life of Teresa-Rose Earp” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
