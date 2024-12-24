Author Jimmy Diaz, MD’s New Book “My Dear Cancer Cells…” is a Hopeful and Practical Guide to Help Readers Reclaim Their Life and Beat Cancer on Their Own Terms
Recent release “My Dear Cancer Cells...: An Intimate Talk about Unruly Cells in Your Body and How to Take Control” from Covenant Books author Jimmy Diaz, MD is an insightful guide designed to encourage readers to take control of their health, reject the idea that cancer is a death sentence, and fight back with confidence.
Dorado, PR, December 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jimmy Diaz, MD, who has practiced medicine for over thirty-five years, has completed his new book, “My Dear Cancer Cells...: An Intimate Talk about Unruly Cells in Your Body and How to Take Control”: a transformative guide that offers a heartfelt message of hope to those battling cancer and their loved ones.
Over the last twenty years, Dr. Jimmy Diaz has trained and practiced functional regenerative medicine. During this period, he has treated many cancer patients in various stages of the disease, focusing on the cause, not the symptoms, in order to help his patients. By joining that expertise together with the field of modern medicine, he approaches each patient as an individual, not as a client, in order to eliminate the ailment from the root, at the cellular level. Now semi-retired, he lives in Puerto Rico.
“My dear friend, if this book grabbed your attention, either you or a loved one may be suffering from a terrible disease called cancer,” writes Diaz. “Well, I would like for you to know that there is hope. Did you know that many people die with cancer and not of cancer? Cancer should not be a death sentence, as many people think. Come with me to learn more about how to beat this disease at its own game. Learn how to survive not just the disease but also the treatment. Let’s find that beautiful smile again. There is still a lot of life in front of you or your loved one. Don’t settle for less than to finish the years that the Lord intended for you to live. Do not believe those who would not take themselves the treatments that they prescribe for you.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jimmy Diaz, MD’s new book is an inspiring, accessible guide that empowers cancer patients to face their diagnosis with courage, hope, and a clear roadmap for healing. By sharing his writings, Dr. Diaz presents readers with a holistic approach full of practical wisdom, emotional support, and a sense of agency to those on their own cancer journey.
Readers can purchase “My Dear Cancer Cells...: An Intimate Talk about Unruly Cells in Your Body and How to Take Control” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
