Author Jimmy Diaz, MD’s New Book “My Dear Cancer Cells…” is a Hopeful and Practical Guide to Help Readers Reclaim Their Life and Beat Cancer on Their Own Terms

Recent release “My Dear Cancer Cells...: An Intimate Talk about Unruly Cells in Your Body and How to Take Control” from Covenant Books author Jimmy Diaz, MD is an insightful guide designed to encourage readers to take control of their health, reject the idea that cancer is a death sentence, and fight back with confidence.