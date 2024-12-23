Pennington Biomedical Conducts Study to Test Efficacy of Diabetes Medication for Cancer-Related Weight Loss
Dr. Justin Brown of Pennington Biomedical invites patients with lung or gastrointestinal cancers to participate in National Cancer Institute-funded trial.
Baton Rouge, LA, December 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Pennington Biomedical Research Center is hosting a research trial to determine if the drug Pioglitazone can also be used to treat cachexia, or muscle weakness and weight loss associated with certain cancers. Pioglitazone is commonly used to lower blood sugar levels in people with type 2 diabetes. The trial is underway now and will recruit participants through March 2025. Pennington Biomedical invites patients with non-small cell lung cancer, or gastrointestinal cancers including colorectal, liver, gallbladder, stomach or bile duct cancers to apply.
The study, which is led by Dr. Justin Brown, who oversees the center’s Cancer Metabolism Research Program, is designed to examine whether Pioglitazone can slow or stop muscle weakness. Preventing muscle weakness can potentially improve the ability to tolerate cancer treatment, improve physical functioning, and enhance quality of life. Pioglitazone has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration for nearly 25 years, and the study trial has secured approval from the FDA to test its effectiveness in cancer patients.
“Cancer treatments prolong survival in patients with cancer, but muscle weakness and muscle loss prevent patients from receiving these life sustaining treatments,” said Dr. Brown. “We encourage anyone who is facing these cancers to join in this study, to help determine if this medication can improve those factors and facilitate participation in cancer treatments. I know how cancer can affect a family firsthand, and so my encouragement for patients to participate is based on care and hope for the future.”
The study trial, named TRACE-1, is funded by the National Cancer Institute and Cancer Research UK, which are part of the cancer research consortium CANCAN, that is pursuing treatments for cachexia. Pennington Biomedical is the only location in in the United States to conduct this study.
“Pennington Biomedical is proud serve as a host for this this study, which may lead to improved physical health and treatment tolerability for patients with cancer and an important new use for a long-approved medication,” said Dr. John Kirwan, Executive Director of Pennington Biomedical. “Dr. Justin Brown’s extensive history of research on cancer treatments and medications to relieve or reduce symptoms makes him the ideal lead for this research trial. Louisiana residents facing these cancers are encouraged to consider this trial and play a role in the research taking place at Pennington Biomedical.”
Participants must be 18 years old or older, have non-small-cell lung, liver, colon, rectal, stomach, bile duct or gallbladder cancer, and have experienced involuntary weight loss resulting from the cancer. Participation will last for approximately 17 weeks, and participants will be provided with compensation of up to $1,200 upon completion of the study. Enrolled participants will be provided with the treatment or a placebo for 12 weeks.
