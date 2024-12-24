Author Quintin Ford’s New Book “Unconditional Love Will have You Serving Five Years Day for Day in a Maximum-Security Prison” Explores the Consequences of Love

Recent release “Unconditional Love Will have You Serving Five Years Day for Day in a Maximum-Security Prison” from Page Publishing author Quintin Ford is a powerful tale that follows one man’s journey as he falls head over heels for a woman twenty years his senior. But as their tumultuous relationship continues, he finds himself sacrificing his freedom for a love that is never returned to him.