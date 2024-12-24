Author Quintin Ford’s New Book “Unconditional Love Will have You Serving Five Years Day for Day in a Maximum-Security Prison” Explores the Consequences of Love
Recent release “Unconditional Love Will have You Serving Five Years Day for Day in a Maximum-Security Prison” from Page Publishing author Quintin Ford is a powerful tale that follows one man’s journey as he falls head over heels for a woman twenty years his senior. But as their tumultuous relationship continues, he finds himself sacrificing his freedom for a love that is never returned to him.
Baltimore, MD, December 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Quintin Ford, a God-fearing man as well as a loving husband and father, has completed his new book “Unconditional Love Will have You Serving Five Years Day for Day in a Maximum-Security Prison”: a poignant and thought-provoking novel that follows one man’s downfall after sacrificing his entire life for the love of one woman who refused to return his affections equally despite the many struggles they endured together.
“This book is about a young man named Q who meets this older woman named Tonya with whom he seeks to build a relationship,” writes Ford. “She is twenty years older than him. They go through many ups and downs within the first year of knowing each other such as police raiding their house, them getting locked up together, and fights Tonya ended up losing a son to gun violence and through it all this young man stayed by this woman’s side showing her unconditional love while the woman he had a lot of love for was doing the opposite. The love he had for her was not the same love she had for him, and he would have to learn this the hard way by serving five years day for day in prison because he ignored all the red flags that the woman was showing him. A lot of time when a person is showing who they truly are as a person you need to take heed because you can love a person unconditionally, but it does not mean they feel the same.”
Published by Page Publishing, Quintin Ford’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow Q’s journey to discover the truth behind his relationship with Tonya and realize all he has sacrificed for her. Expertly paced and character-driven, Ford’s novel will resonate with anyone who has ever endured an unrequited love, revealing just how much love can blind someone to the hard truth.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Unconditional Love Will have You Serving Five Years Day for Day in a Maximum-Security Prison” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Baltimore, MD, December 24, 2024
